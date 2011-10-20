Legal Advertisements: Week of October 20, 2011

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND,

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK

ON BEHALF OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND

PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island,

Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island School Library, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 29, 2011 at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2012.

The proposition will appear in the following form:

“Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $481,441 for the 2012 budget year, which sum represents an increase of $20,941 from the 2011 budget amount, for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities, which sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 29, 2011.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Tuesday, October 18, 2011 at 7:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2012 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the fourteen days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk.

Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 20, 2011 at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 29, 2011 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island School Library on the day of the vote.

September 6, 2011

By Order Of The:

Board of Education

Shelter Island Union Free School District

Deborah Vecchio,

District Clerk

2676 -4T 9/8, 22; 10/6, 20

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That sealed bids for the WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT – 2011 will be received by the Town Clerk’s Office at Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, until 3:00 p.m., prevailing time, on the 2nd day of November, 2011, and opened and read aloud.

Plans and specifications may be obtained at the office of the Consulting Engineer, J. R. Holzmacher, P. E., LLC, 300 Wheeler Road, Suite 402 Hauppauge, New York. All questions are to be directed to J. R. Holzmacher P. E., LLC, at 631-234-2220 at least one week prior to the bid date.

The bid bonds will be waived for this project.

The Shelter Island Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities and to accept such alternate bids which, in the opinion of the Board, will be in the best interest of the District.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 14, 2011.

2693-1T 10/20

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Shelter Island Town Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:05 p.m. prevailing time on October 25, 2011, in Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, at which time all interested parties shall be heard regarding the final plat application of EDWARD BOZAAN and TRACY HANNEMA for a subdivision of lands purportedly owned by them, located in the “District C (Residential)” zoning district and outside of the Near Shore and Peninsular overlay district, on the easterly side of Sunshine Road, approximately 273 feet north of Ward Street, in the Town of Shelter Island, New York, which lands are identified on the Suffolk County Tax Map as parcel numbered 0700-019.00-01.00-070.000. The application proposes to subdivide an 87,254 square foot parcel, which contains a single family residence, a garage and driveway, into two lots with areas of 43,632 square feet (Lot 1) and 43,622 square feet (Lot 2). The proposed subdivision is depicted on a map entitled “Subdivision Map and Site Plan for for Bozaan/Hannema Residence,” last revised December 16, 2010, prepared by John C. Ehlers, L.S., which map is available for review at the office of the Shelter Island Planning Board.

DATED: October 14, 2011

PAUL E. MOBIUS, CHAIRMAN

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN

PLANNING BOARD

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

2694-1T 10/20

LEGAL NOTICE

New York State Department of

Environmental Conservation

Notice of Complete Application

Date: 10/05/2011

Applicant: SAMUEL SEYMOUR

Facility: SEYMOUR PROPERTY

106 W NECK RD

SCTM# 700-13-2-48.6

SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11964

Application ID: 1-4732-00909/00002

Permit(s) Applied for: 1 – Article 24 Freshwater Wetlands

Project is Located: in SHELTER ISLAND in SUFFOLK COUNTY

Project Description: The applicant proposes the placement of up to 175 cubic yards of clean upland source fill and topsoil to be utilized in the construction of elevated berm structures at the subject facility. The proposal will include the installation of native trees and vegetation upon and around the berm structures. The proposed activities will involve clearing, filling and ground disturbance within the 100 foot adjacent area of NYSDEC regulated Freshwater Wetlands GP-18. The facility is located at 106 West Neck Road, Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County.

Availability of Application Documents: Filed application documents, and Department draft permits where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the address of the contact person. To ensure timely service at the time of inspection, it is recommended that an appointment be made with the contact person.

State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Determination: Project is an Unlisted Action and will not have a significant impact on the environment. A Negative Declaration is on file. A coordinated review was not performed.

SEQR Lead Agency: None Designated

State Historic Preservation Act (SHPA) Determination: The proposed activity is not subject to review in accordance with SHPA. The permit type is exempt or the activity is being reviewed in accordance with federal historic preservation regulations.

Coastal Management: This project is located in a Coastal Management area and is subject to the Waterfront Revitalization and Coastal Resources Act.

Availability for Public Comment: Comments on this project must be submitted in writing to the Contact Person no later than 11/03/2011 or 15 days after the publication date of this notice, whichever is later.

Contact Person:

EUGENE R ZAMOJCIN

NYSDEC

SUNY @ STONY BROOK

50 CIRCLE ROAD

STONY BROOK, NY 11790-3409

(631) 444-0365

2695-1T 10/20