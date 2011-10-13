Legal Advertisements: Week of October 13, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

New York State Department of

Environmental Conservation

Notice of Complete Application

Date: 9/30/2011

Applicant: ELIZABETH PEDERSEN

Facility: PEDERSEN PROPERTY

91 RAM ISLAND DR

SCTM #700-9-2-7

SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11964

Application ID: 1-4732-00764/00002

Permit(s) Applied for: 1 – Article 25 Tidal Wetlands

1 Article 34 Coastal Erosion Management

Project is Located: in SHELTER ISLAND in SUFFOLK COUNTY

Project Description: The applicant proposes to construct a 235 foot low profile rock revetment using 1 to 3 ton rocks and regrade and revegetate disturbed areas with beach grass. The property is located at 91 Ram Island Drive, SCTM #700-9-2-7, Shelter Island, Suffolk County on Gardiners Bay.

Availability of Application Documents: Filed application documents, and Department draft permits where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the address of the contact person. To ensure timely service at the time of inspection, it is recommended that an appointment be made with the contact person.

State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Determination: Project is not subject to SEQR because it is a Type II action.

SEQR Lead Agency: None Designated

State Historic Preservation Act (SHPA) Determination: Cultural resource lists and map have been checked. No registered, eligible or inventoried archaeological sites or historic structures were identified at the project location. No further review in accordance with SHPA is required.

Coastal Management: This project is located in a Coastal Management area and is subject to the Waterfront Revitalization and Coastal Resources Act.

Availability for Public Comment: Comments on this project must be submitted in writing to the Contact Person no later than 10/27/2011 or 15 days after the publication date of this notice, whichever is later.

Contact Person:

LAURA J SCOVAZZO

NYSDEC

SUNY @ STONY BROOK

50 CIRCLE ROAD

STONY BROOK, NY 11790-3409

(631) 444-0368

2690-1T 10/13

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 26th day of October, 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of J&L Shelter Island Inns, Inc. for a variance at 23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/05/05/012 & 013. Applicant seeks multiple variance from Section 133-6(B)(5) to construct a pool and pool patio within the front yard setback. Applicant also seeks a special permit pursuant to Section 133-23(A)&(C) to alter a nonconforming structure and expand a nonconforming use.

2) A hearing on the application of Peconic View LLC for a variance at 1 Bluff Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/05/04/09. Applicant seeks a 3.9’ variance from Section 133-7(B)(5) to retain a pool house in the 30’ side/rear yard setback. Applicant also seeks a 20.5’ variance to retain the existing north veranda that intrudes into the 50’

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Doug Matz, Chairman

2691-1T 10/13

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Public hearing will be held on October 18, 2011, at 7:00 p.m. (prevailing time) at the main firehouse located at Station 1, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York.

The purpose of the hearing will be to permit public review of the proposed budget for the Shelter Island Fire District for the calendar year 2011.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the proposed budget has been filed with the Town Clerk and is available for review and is also available for review at the Office of the Board of Fire Commissioners by appointment by calling 631-749-5155 for an appointment.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF SHELTER ISLAND

FIRE DISTRICT,

Town of Shelter Island,

County of Suffolk, New York.

JACQUELINE A. P. TUTTLE

District Secretary

2692-1T 10/13