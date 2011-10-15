Ladies Volleyball: Varsity stands at 7-0; JV wins shorthanded

Sometimes everything seems to go your way. Other days, it is much harder. On Wednesday, October 5, Shelter Island had a very good day. Center Moriches, not so much.

With the second half of the season underway, the volleyball team is starting to focus its efforts on playing to our maximum potential, using faster plays and focusing on defensive situations that will be essential in the post-season.

With a new lineup in place that showcases the versatility of our players, we are also having fun.

VARSITY

The varsity team was a lean, mean machine. With only seven players available for the match, they had to focus and play well because there was no one to bail them out. These days, volleyball teams, despite having only six players on the court at a time, have essentially seven starters. The seventh is the libero, an Italian word for free. The libero is a defensive specialist and she is allowed to sub for any player in the back row as many times as needed without using any of the 12 allowed team substitutions. Jayme Clark is this year’s libero and is a very versatile and valuable player.

At the start of the first set, the Red Devils scored a quick point on a service ace to a short corner. However, Shelter Island quickly recovered and Kelsey McGayhey moved to the service line and racked up 4 straight aces of her own to move the score to 9-3. Continuing in the serve-as-offense mode, Center Moriches’s number 6 scored 2 straight aces, a rare occurrence against the Indians before the team adjusted their serve receive and got back on track.

Erin Colligan had a particularly good night. She has worked hard to know her defensive positioning and is quick on her feet. She passed a ball then quickly moved to position and scored on a spike. This very nice transition work has made the varsity’s sole sophomore a great addition to the squad. The team closed out the first set 25-16.

By the second set, Shelter Island was rolling. At one point, the score stood at 18-4, the blue and grey in firm control. Three of the Devils points were scored from Shelter Island’s missed serves. To be fair, Center Moriches has lost their senior captain and primary hitter to an injury and they are still struggling to adjust their lineup to her absence. The set ended 25-8.

Alexis Gibbs got blocked by the Devils to start the third set but then their server put the ball in the net. On the very next point, Alexis got revenge, roofing a Center Moriches hitter and putting the Indians ahead for good. During that final set, the blue and grey put on a scoring clinic. Of their 25 points, they earned 21 of them: 15 kills, 3 blocks and 3 service aces.

Haley Willumsen had a great time spreading out the sets, with every hitter recording a minimum of 2 kills. Kelsey McGayhey had the team high of 15. Morgan McCarthy capped off her night with an assist to Katy Binder to seal the match, 25-10.

The varsity is now 7-0 in league play.

JUNIOR VARSITY

The JV squad was also playing without three of their teammates. Brianna Rietvelt is out for the season with torn ligaments and a badly sprained ankle. Samantha Capello and Logan Pendergrass had family obligations. Coach Karen Gibbs had to get creative with her lineups but the team rose to the occasion extremely well, winning all three sets.

MeMe Lawrence, who is trained as a setter, transformed herself into an outside hitter for the day. She started off the match on the right foot by notching a back row kill off a great assist by Abbie Ross-Gates. Kelly Colligan has gotten back into form with her passing and was a consistent defensive player, making it much easier for the setters. Tara Sturges aced the Devils on her first serve — something she would do four more times before the match was over. The entire team was communicating and moving well. During a Center Moriches time out, Coach Karen Gibbs exclaimed, “You are impressing me today!” The blue and grey took the first set easily, 25-13.

In the second set, Taylor Rando was one of the starting setters. Noticeably more confident and relaxed on the court during this second half of the season, she saved a difficult ball out of the net. Abbie Ross-Gates kept her focus with terrific serving to get the Indians out in front 11-4. Tara Sturges took over from there with five serves in a row. Margaret Michalak had a nice spike to keep Tara’s streak alive. The blue and grey rolled to a 25-9 victory.

The third set was much more of an uphill battle for the Island team. Libby Liszanckie helped stop an early slide, notching an assist as one of her passes was hit by Kenna McCarthy for a kill. Unfortunately, the Shelter Island offense seemed to sputter a bit and the team continued to trail by 5 or 6 points until a TiTi Lawrence back row kill allowed Margaret Michalak to serve a few points and get the team back into the game. Tara Sturges stepped to the serving line and confidently served the final four points with back to back aces to finish the match, 25-19. The JV record is now 6-2.

The teams will be back in action against Stony Brook today, October 13, on Shelter Island during their annual Dig Pink match, a fund- and awareness-raiser for breast cancer starting at 4:30 p.m. On October 18, they will be at Port Jefferson, then back at home against Pierson on October 19 beginning at 4 p.m. Come support the teams!