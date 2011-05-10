Ladies Volleyball: Those versatile volleyballers keep winning

The Shelter Island varsity volleyball team is versatile. With players who can both set and hit and spikers who are effective anywhere at the net, it gives us a lot of options on offense. During the Monday, October 3 match against the Greenport/Southold Clippers, we had a chance to try out a few different iterations of our lineup.

Several of the girls had attended a collegiate volleyball match between Stony Brook and Binghamton universities the previous day and were anxious to get back on the court and show what had inspired them. Unfortunately, the weekend layoff had thrown a little rust into the system and we started slowly.

Miscommunication and four consecutive serve receive errors rattled the Indians, allowing the Clippers to jump out to an early 8-3 lead. But calm leadership by Katy Binder and the passing abilities of libero Jayme Clark settled the team down. Morgan McCarthy stepped to the service stripe and, aided by Alexis Gibbs’ blocking, served 9 straight points.

But the visitors weren’t out yet. Down 14-21, they mounted a comeback attempt as the Shelter Island offense sent a few balls out of bounds and a tough server got the best of our floor defense. Kelsey McGayhey got a kill as Haley Willumsen notched another of her 20 assists at 22-19 to stop the slide. Two more kills and an Erin Colligan ace later, the blue and grey had their first set victory, 25-19.

The next two sets went a little smoother. The Shelter Island offense started gearing up. Defensive specialist Tara Sturges stepped up her passing and Katy Binder bedeviled the purple with her tough serve, scoring 7 straight points. Despite 5 missed serves, the home team took the second stanza easily, 25-12.

The third set gave us a chance to try a new lineup. Although it will take some practice to polish our defense, the chance to showcase some more complex plays makes this an exciting option to have. At one point, Alexis Gibbs quickly back-set a ball to Haley Willumsen, who immediately pushed it outside to a waiting Kelsey McGayhey, who crushed the ball. The speed of the play was amazing and caught the Clippers flatfooted and earned an appreciative “Ahh!” from the crowd. The third set was won 25-16 and sealed the sweep.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Although the ranks of the JV squad were thinned by Sam Capello’s absence and Brianna Rietvelt’s sprained ankle, the team played well, sweeping the Clippers in three straight, 25-8, 25-12 and 25-18.

Coach Karen Gibbs had to juggle the lineup a bit to cover for the missing players but everyone stepped up to the plate. After losing the opening point in the first set, the blue and grey never trailed again. TiTi Lawrence was the star, serving 10 consecutive points, thoroughly confusing the visiting squad. Margaret Michalak had her arm swarmed up and, with the assistance of setter Abbie Ross-Gates, notched a kill to bring the team to 22-8, then served three aces to close out the set.

MeMe Lawrence normally is a setter but started at outside hitter for the day. She passed well and had two diving saves to inspire the team. Taylor Rando, whose newfound confidence showed as she served 7 straight points, also set up Kenna McCarthy nicely. Kenna’s kill put the team up 15-8 in the second game. Logan Pendergrass, who has emerged as a key player for the JV squad, served 6 straight aces to all but shut the door on the second set. A few points later, Kenna McCarthy served to seal the match victory, 25-12.

At the junior varsity level, 3 sets are played even if the match is already won. With the pressure off, the team played for fun. Even so, they kept their focus. Libby Liszanckie’s save of a wayward ball and Kelly Colligan’s serving were highlights for those up-and-coming players. The team swept the third set 25-18, a nice confidence booster for the young squad.

The teams are now halfway through their league schedules. Next Thursday, October 13, the volleyball teams will sponsor their annual Dig Pink match. In honor of breast cancer awareness month, the gym will be decorated in pink, raffles will be held, the team will play in pink shirts and there will be a brief informational talk about breast cancer. Please wear pink and come support the cause!