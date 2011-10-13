Ladies Bowling: The Paints’ Ginny Gibbs takes the Bowler of the Week honors

The Fabulous Five played the Odd Balls on Sunday night. The “5” squeaked out the first game by 9 pins with Jackie Brewer rolling a nice 156 for the winners and Bev Pelletier a 157 for the non-winners.

In game two, the Oddballs had an easy win with Stephanie “pony girl” Tybaert and Bev both scoring a 132. In the third game, the “5” grabbed a 12-point win, riding on the shoulders of Donna Cass, who rolled a 158.

The second match-up of the week was the Guttersnipes vs. Spares R Us. Ellie Labrozzi started the night with a terrific 176, which included four strikes in a row. But that wasn’t enough —the Snipes took the game by 16 pins. In game two, the Snipes “perked it up” a little with Cathy Driscoll and Sue Warner bowling over average.

By game three, the Guttersnipes must have gotten tired and Spares R Us ran away with 3 points for the game and 2 extra points for high game and total wood in the series.

The last match-up of the week was the Brick Laying Babes and Paint by Numbers. It was the first night of bowling for both teams.

For Paint by Numbers, Ginny Gibbs did her team proud, bowling over average every game and earning Bowler of the Week honors. (Sister Glynda, you had better up your game!)

Game one was a real barn-burner with the Brick Laying Babes winning by only 1 pin.

In game two, Laura Marcello and Tracy Gibbs had nice games and led their team to victory.

Ginny Gibbs rolled a 152 in game three, securing 3 points for her team.

Week 2 Standings

Team Won Lost

Guttersnipes 17 5

Spares R Us 16 6

Fabulous Five 9 13

Brick Laying Babes 8 3

Rockettes 8 3

Odd Balls 5 17

Paint by Numbers 3 19

For anyone paying close attention to the wins and losses of each team: last week when Spares R Us bowled they didn’t have four players so USBC rules adds a “book average” player. After the scores were retallied, Spares R Us won 11, Odd Balls 0.



