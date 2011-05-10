Ladies Bowling: Season begins for lady bowlers

Women’s winter bowling is back! With only seven teams competing this year, one team will have a bye each week. We’re pointing this out so that when you check the team standings you may not be as far ahead or behind as you think.

Our team, the Guttersnipes, started the season off on Sunday night. Unfortunately we did not have an opponent. The ladies on Paint by Numbers were busy wrapping up various late summer festivities. For the ‘Snipes, Cathy Driscoll started off with two games over average, one a sizzling 149. Her series earned her Bowler of the Week honors. The blond bomber, Jan Warner, also had a good night with two over-average games.

On Monday, the Fabulous Five took on the “new” Rockettes. Donna Cass led the Fab Five in game one, rolling a 149 and taking 3 points. But in game two, Ashley Knight and Corinne Mitchell bowled 20 and 30 points over average, respectively, helping their team to a 70-point victory. In the rubber match, the Rockettes’ new bowler, Amber Anglin, was 28 points over average, leading her team to victory.

The Odd Balls played Spare Us on the final night. Both teams started off a little rusty. The Odd Balls took the first two games easily. In game three, Ellie Labrozzi got her groove back, rolling a 172 for the high game of the week and 3 points for her team.

Two teams still need a bowler or two, so if you are interested, stop by Fedi’s and let us know.

Week 1 Standings

Team Won Lost

Guttersnipes 11 0

Odd Balls 8 3

Rockettes 8 3

Spare Us 3 8

Fab Five 3 8

Paint by Numbers 0 11

Bricklaying Babes 0 0



