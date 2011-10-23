Ladies Bowling: French catches fire as Bowler of the Week

It was week three of the bowling league season and there was a lot more coloring on the scorecards, meaning more spares and strikes for the bowlers.

Tracy Gibbs, who bowls for the Brick Laying Babes, started the week with an awesome 196 game. Having only two opens and picking up the 5-7 split, she rolled the high game of the season and carried her team to a win in the first game.

Bowling against the Rockettes, who had only two players, the BLBs squeaked out the second game with Lisa Goody rolling a 161, almost 40 pins over her average.

Game three lacked “coloring” and the Rockettes picked up 3 points for the night.

On Monday, Spares R Us started off on fire. Gretel French was over average in the first two games by 42 and 50 pins respectively. In game one, Gretel had some help from Mama P. who was 36 pins over average, and from Ellie Labrozzi who rolled a nice 167 game. In game two, Fab 5’s Esther Simovich and Jackie Brewer each rolled 150 but Gretel carried Spares R Us to a 19-point win — and made Bowler of the Week.

Donna Cass (147), Essie (156) and Jackie (176) were all over average in game three, giving their team a 30-point win and 3 points.

The last match-up of the week was the Odd Balls vs. Paint by Numbers. In game one, Pony Girl Stephanie Tybaert was 34 pins over average and, with the help of Kelly Michalak and Bev Pelletier, who were also over average, they coasted to a 95-point win.

But in game two, the sister act of Ginny Gibbs and Linda Springer took revenge. Ginny rolled a 148 and Linda took over the number two spot for high game of the year with a great 183. Also helping was Pam Jackson with a 143, giving Paint by Numbers a whopping 105-point win.

Pam kept things rolling in game three, having only one open frame and rolling a 170. With a little help from Linda who had a 151 (and a nice 472 series for the night), they coasted to a 50-point win and took 7 points for the night.

Week 2 Standings

Team Won Lost

Spares R Us 24 9

Guttersnipes 17 5

Brick Laying Babes 16 6

Fabulous Five 12 21

Rockettes 11 11

Paint by Numbers 10 23

Odd Balls 9 24