Ladies Bowling: Brewer rolls the year’s high; Labrozzi grabs week’s honors

My dear Snipes bowled Sunday night — losing all 11 to the Fab 5 but not without a fight. In game one, Mary Ellen Gran was 23 pins over average but that wasn’t enough to beat the Fab 5, who took the game by 17 points. In game two, Essie Simovich had a nice 169, which helped her team to an easy victory.

The lanes were much kinder to everyone in game three. Donna Cass and Jackie Brewer had great games — 170 and 202, the high game of the season for the ladies. This led the Fab 5 to a 14-point victory.

The Odd Balls started Monday with all three of their bowlers — “Pony Girl” Stephanie Tybaert, Kelly Michalak and Bev Pelletier — going over average and winning game one by 37 points.

In game two, the Brick Laying Babes’ Laura Marcello was 21 over average, picking up the 5-9-7 split and leading her team to a 20-point victory. And speaking of splits, in the same game Tracy Gibbs picked up the difficult 4-10 split. Nice one!

Game three was a real barn-burner. Odd Balls’ Pony Girl rolled a 168 but that was not enough. Lisa Goody was 14 over average for the BLBs, helping them win by 2 pins and also giving them one more overall point for high game. At the end of the night, it was BLBs 7, Odd Balls 4.

The Rockettes only had two bowlers when they took on the Spares R Us Tuesday. That wasn’t enough to combat the excellent bowling of Ellie Labrozzi, who had only six open frames all night. She had a 155, 183 and 158, giving her a 496 scratch series, a handicap series of 592 and Bowler of the Week honors. Ellie had some help from Gretel French and Amber Wilson, who both bowled over average in two games each. Spares R Us took 11 points for the night, increasing their overall lead to 12 points.

Week 4 Standings

Team Won Loss

Spares R Us 35 9

Fabulous 5 23 21

Brick Laying Babes 23 10

Guttersnipes 17 16

Odd Balls 13 31

Rockettes 11 22

Paint by Numbers 10 23