JV tennis winds up tied for league title

The JV girls tennis team finished the second half of the season with a 6-0 record (11-1 overall) and avenged its loss to Eastport-South Manor last Tuesday.

After a pep talk on the bus by captains Lisa Kaasik and Jill Calabro, the girls all came to play. While the doubles were all in close matches with four tiebreakers, the four singles courts were all taking care of business with fairly easy wins.

At fourth singles, Serina Kaasik, who had lost the first time we played Eastport, was the first player to finish with an easy 6-2, 6-4 win against the same player she had lost to earlier: a nice improvement for a first-year tennis player.

Next to finish was first doubles. Because we were short a player, Jenny Case and Brianna Kimmelmann played first doubles instead of second. After losing the first set, 6-1, they rallied in the second set to tie the score, 6-6, then lost in a tiebreaker, 7-3. The match was tied 1-1.

Melissa Ames, playing third singles, was next to finish, with a nice 6-1, 6-4 win. (She would have finished sooner had I not been making her nervous by watching.)

The third doubles team of Taylor Sherman and Evi Saunders, who is usually an exhibition player, finished next. They lost the first set in a close tiebreaker but couldn’t keep up the momentum and lost 7-6, 6-1. That tied the match at 2-2.

While LIsa and Keri Ann Mahoney were playing their marathon singles matches, the second doubles team of Jill Calabro and Corinne Mahoney was in a nail-biter. Having won the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6, and losing the second set, 6-4, they had to play another tiebreaker to decide the match. As the tiebreaker started, Lisa finished her match with a 6-2, 6-2 win and Melissa informed me Keri Ann was winning 5-1 in the second set — a little breathing room for me.

The doubles had some great points, with the score going back and forth. But Eastport Manor won by 2 points, 7-5. The match was tied 3-3.

Just as the doubles finished, we looked at Keri Ann’s court and saw her shaking hands with her opponent. We knew she had won and that meant we had won the match, 4-3.

The girls saved their best tennis for the last match. Congratulations to them!

On an individual level, two players, Lisa at first singles and Keri Ann at second singles, were both undefeated, 12-0, for the year. This is Lisa’s second year with no losses. Over the two-year span, she has a record of 288 games won and only 47 lost — a very impressive .859 win percentage.

Every player had a winning record: at third singles, Melissa Ames, 10-1; fourth singles, Serina Kaasik, 9-2; first doubles, Nicole Poleshuk and Corinne Mahoney, 7-4; second doubles, Brianna Kimmelmann and Jenny Case, 9-2; third doubles, Jill Calabro and Taylor Sherman, 6-2.

Evi Saunders filled in and won most of her exhibition matches.

Thanks to all the players for a great season!