Join ‘Team Pink’!

The Shelter Island Faculty Association has produced a limited edition of a “Team Pink” T-shirt to benefit local breast cancer organizations. The shirt costs $10 for adults, $5 for students and comes in sizes from adult small to XXL.

Supporters will be wearing them at the Dig Pink volleyball game today, Thursday, October 13 and at the 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning, October 15. Shirts will be available for sale at both events if supplies last. The school’s Nurse Mary also has a supply on hand.