Island Seniors: Two easy ‘yes’ votes and a reluctant ‘no’

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc., a not-for-profit organization incorporated in 2009, held its semi-annual meeting on Saturday, October 15 at the Senior Activity Center.

President Sy Weissman introduced guest Judy Daniels to the Board of Directors. Later on in the meeting, she was elected to the board for a two-year term ending in August 2013. Her credentials for membership are outstanding.

Among the other agenda items up for discussion and/or action were the 2011 fundraising campaign, an outstanding request from the Silver Circle and an update on the Senior Activity Center renovation.

• The board voted to approve a 2011 fundraiser targeted for a mid-November mailing.

• The board voted to withhold any funding for the Silver Circle until its budget is approved by the Town Board.

• Using editor Peter Boody’s report in the October 13 issue of the Reporter as a frame of reference, the board decided to await further developments from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDOHS) and the Shelter Island Department of Public Works. The foundation donated $8,000 in July towards the purchase of the equipment needed to bring the kitchen component of the renovation in compliance with SCDOHS regulations.

Foundation meetings are noted for their brevity. This one lasted an hour and eight minutes. A record of sorts.