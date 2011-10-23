Island Profile: Zibby Munson | A long and changing road from Omaha to New York

Zibby Munson, and yes, “Zibby” is indeed short for something — in this case, Elizabeth — has led a life with more than the usual number of twists and turns. From Omaha, Nebraska to New York City to Atlanta, Georgia to the south of France, she has been a secretary, a corporate events planner, a social worker and finally a practicing psychoanalyst before retirement and travel.

Born in 1948 in Omaha, she went to Lincoln to begin college at the University of Nebraska. “I really didn’t like school very much,” she said recently, “and all my friends were getting married and nobody was asking me except people I didn’t want to marry. So I decided to leave at the end of the first semester of my junior year.”

She decided on the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City to learn secretarial skills. She spent a year there, living in the Barbizon Hotel for Young Women. She became good friends with a young woman from West Virginia who had college friends who were moving to Atlanta. “So we just decided why not,” Ms. Munson recalled. “She’s still my best friend in the world.”

They started out there in 1971 as secretaries. “I did start on a manual typewriter,” she said with a laugh. After several secretarial positions, she was working at American Express and moved up to the position of program planner. “I planned their conventions and I was happy with that. I got to travel and they moved me to New York in 1980.”

As director of worldwide events, which she did for a decade, “I’d go to a country and run whatever event we were doing there,” she said. “So when the Olympic Games took place in Korea, I went over … it was a nice gig and I traveled quite a bit.”

By 1990, “I was thinking I’d like to do something different,” she recalled. “It had been 10 years and even though you’re going to different places, you’re doing the same thing. So I started to interview but I wasn’t getting anything.” Her American Express bosses offered to send her to school to get her master’s degree in business. They were shocked when she said she had never finished college.

Thinking that the bachelor’s degree hole in her resume was the problem with moving forward, either outside or inside American Express, she decided to go back to school, entering New York University with the idea she’d return to the company after getting her degree.

“I really liked school and when I finished, I said to the people at AMEX, ‘Well, I have to be really honest. I absolutely loved school. I’m not sure I’m really that interested in business,” she said.

As it turned out, she was much more interested in her psychology courses and the clinical aspects of the field. She decided to take a master’s program in social work. From there, she went to the National Institute for the Psychotherapies in New York and, after five years of study and clinical practice, at the age of 50, she became a licensed social worker.

She had married in 1986. “It turned out not to be a very good marriage,” she said, “so in 1996 we finally agreed to divorce. In 1998, I was in private practice and met Peter, my husband. We met on a blind date and we were never apart afterwards … Here we are, still as happy, which I feel very, very fortunate for. He had been married before as well so I think we both had learned a lot.”

In 2003, he was considering retirement after 38 years at Citibank and asked Zibby if she’d be willing to quit working too. They each made a list of everything they wanted to do by the time they were 70, exchanged lists and then checked off how many of the items required them to continue to live in Manhattan. “There were only two out of maybe 60 items that required living there. So we thought, ‘This is silly.’ He had a house out here before I met him so we decided to move out here.”

They sold Peter’s house in the Heights and built in Silver Beach. “We were right on Chase Avenue and the traffic every Saturday morning? We couldn’t keep our windows open,” she said. But soon they became dissatisfied, finding the house too large. In 2006, they sold it and moved to their current home on West Neck Creek. After a major renovation, almost a rebuilding, they’re more than pleased. “So here we are. We’ve loved it. We’ve been raising oysters, we kayak and do all the things that you do when you live on the creek. It’s really peaceful.” And there’s room for visits from Peter’s 21-year-old daughter, Charlotte, from his previous marriage.

They’ve both been active on the Island but recently resigned from various board positions as well as organizations. They want to travel but in their own particular style, without feeling they are shirking obligations back home. “We want to actually live where we go. We spent six months in France in 2010 and three months in Argentina. We basically have done a lot of staying longer, not just going from spot to spot … Peter lived abroad more than in the States during his working career so he was used to doing that and I thought it would be fabulous.” And it’s a wonderful way to learn a language, one of her items on that mutual retirement list.

So before too long they’ll be off on their next adventure — “Maybe the south of Spain for a few months.” It will be just one more turn on a long and changing road.