Island Profile: From Greece during the war to a view of Coecles Harbor

To grow up in war-torn Greece, to study in post-war England, to marry in Holland and then move to Japan. And then finally to find herself living on Shelter Island and looking out at Coecles Harbor.

What a long and interesting life Yioula van Rynbach has lived.

“I feel as if I have been caught up in a current,” she said recently. Early on, her life seemed to be laid out in front of her — “to work in Greece, marry there and have a family there. That was ahead of me really, [but] all this changed completely.” Her feelings about the “current” that took her all over the world and then to the Island are largely positive: “I’ve had no wish to fight against it,” she said.

She was born and raised in Athens, a fraternal twin and one of six siblings. Her father was a writer and worked in the Ministry of Education, establishing schools all over Greece. “We lived in a townhouse with a garden,” she remembered. “We had roses, a peach tree, an almond tree and wisteria climbing to the second floor verandas. On the balcony, we had hanging geraniums and carnations and they were gorgeous. The house was on a hill — on the west side was the Acropolis, to the south you could see the water and to the east was the mountains.”

She graduated from the American College for Girls in Athens, a private school that taught classes in both English and Greek. “It was a very lovely life is all I can say,” she said. Then the war came.

“During the war, we moved to the countryside, to the town where my father came from, to Corinth. There was famine in Athens. People don’t know that but 30 percent of the population died of starvation,” she said.

Corinth was quite different. “It was a beautiful resort with famous hotels along the seashore. The Italians made their headquarters there, in the villas, and all the British prisoners of war were kept there. So my sister and I were able to approach them and to talk to them because the Italian guards were very lenient, especially with two young girls.”

But when it was discovered that they were relaying messages from the Red Cross and passing on war news, gleaned from their own hidden radio, the girls were arrested. “My mother spoke Italian fluently and managed to get us out. She talked to the major and they let us go but we left and went back to Athens. It felt too dangerous to stay there after that.”

Greece was liberated by the British only to descend into civil war. With help from an older brother who had served in the British and then the Greek navies, she said, “We got a chance, my sister and I, to go to England and study there and we did.” It was 1948 and she was 20. Her sister studied medicine and she studied English. It was in England that she met Jan (John in Dutch), later to become her husband, a naval architect from Holland. “He had been sent over from Holland to study the English way of building ships,” she said. They married three years later and moved to Amsterdam.

“We lived in an historic district along one of the canals, in a 17th-century house that belonged to his family. Angela, our first child, was born there.”

It was during this period that many Greek shipowners, including some of her own family, moved to the United States and bought mothballed “Liberty Ships” from the American government. When her uncles were organizing their fleet, “They desperately needed naval architects and they persuaded us to come,” she said. They had their next two children here, Eugene and Iris.

Then in 1955, “We got a proposition to go to Japan and build ships there, a big order, tankers and all that. So we went. I had three small children. When we arrived there, Japan had not recovered from the war, not at all. The airport was just a wooden building and the roads were all in terrible shape. The shipyard put us up in a big house on a hill with high walls and a big courtyard and a wing for the help and a wing for us and they all came out to greet us and nobody spoke a single word of English.” The shipyard sent an interpreter so she could give some orders in the morning as to what had to be done.

“One of the greatest things that happened in Japan,” she recalled, “was that I launched a ship. It was named the Eugenia, for my grandmother. That was absolutely great. The bottle broke. The ship slid down into the water. Everything worked. That was really a wonderful experience.”

In 1957, the family returned to the United States, settled in Huntington and within a month, bought their house on Shelter Island. “Jan, who often traveled to Europe, used to look down and see it [from the air] and always thought it must be a nice place. He also knew someone from work who had a home here. So we bought it.”

As Jan traveled the world building ships, Yioula stayed put and raised her family in Huntington and during vacations on the Island. “When the children got older I was able to travel with him, to wherever his business was. Later on, Angela joined the UN and we visited her in Bangladesh and India and Thailand and later in Africa.”

Jan eased into retirement over time, through the 1990s, moving from designing and building to consulting and arbitrating. As he and Yioula spent more and more time on the Island, they rented the house in Huntington. When Jan died suddenly in 2001, Yioula sold the house in Huntington and settled here, looking out over Coecles Harbor.

“My main interest is really the protection of our environment,” she said of her years here. She and Don Kornrumpf put an organization together, the Friends of Trees. “Its purpose is to save our precious trees, so vital for life, for oxygen, and they were cutting them down endlessly without any reason at all, even along public land. So the Town Board has passed an ordinance that you’re not allowed to cut on public land unless you get a permit. That was the first step. We never succeeded in limiting the lot clearance after years and years of effort,” she added, but she’s still hopeful.

She’s a passionate and talented gardener. “I love it. I have help but you have to know what the help has to do. People call it work but for me it’s pleasure. I like to read. I like history. I’ve read the ancient Greek tragedies in the original language and now I have Shelter Island.

“This is the beloved place of all the family. My children grew up here. They were members of the Yacht Club and now my grandchildren come also.” She has five and they all love Shelter Island, she said. “They all come here in the summer and hopefully they will keep this house.”