Island Calendar: Week of October 6, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym on Saturdays.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Pajama Time, slumber party for kids at the Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.

Contra Dance, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 7 p.m. $10, $5 for seniors and students. Opening event of Sylvester Manor’s Plant & Sing.

Shuck & Sing, Havens House Barn, 9:30 p.m. Part of Sylvester Manor’s Plant & Sing.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Plant & Sing, Yoga, farm events and woodland walk in the morning, concerts from 12 noon to 6 p.m., literary events 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids activities in the tent, from noon on. Visit plantandsing.com for complete schedule.

Artist Reception, Town Hall. Kathy Hammond art exhibit, 2-4 p.m.

Canta Libra, Shelter Island Friends of Music concert, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Reception follows the concert.

Mashomack Point Paddle, explore Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Kayaks, $35 for Nature Conservancy members, $45 for non-members; canoes $20 for members, $30 for non-members. Rain date: Sunday, October 9 at 9 a.m.

Farmers Market, last day of the season, Havens House grounds, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Plant & Sing, Yoga, farm tours in the morning. Dance performance, 12 noon. Concerts, 3 to 7 p.m.

Fall Craft Fair, Havens House grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities for kids, Havens House Barn, 12 noon to 3 p.m. 749-0025.

54th annual Scallop Dinner, Lions Club, Pridwin Hotel. 5 to 8 p.m. $30 for adults, $15 for ages 10 and under. Call Lions Alan or Janice Krauss for tickets at 749-2066.

Cardboard Camp Out, sponsored by National Honor Society students to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity. 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday on the school grounds. Donations to P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Blood Pressure Screening, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Teen Read Week, deadline date for submitting photo or drawing to the Shelter Island Library.

Military care packages, drop-off for cookies and other items at the Youth Center, American Legion Hall, between 5 and 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 10: Town Hall closed

October 11: Taylor’s Island, 9 a.m.

October 11: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 11: Planning Board, 7 p.m.