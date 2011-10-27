Island Calendar: Week of October 27, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym on Saturdays.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Trivial Pursuit Night, sponsored by the Youth Center and PTSA, American Legion Hall, 6 p.m. Contact Ian Kanarvogel at

siyouth@optimum.net.

“The Dark Mansion,” at La Maison Blanche, from 6 to 9 p.m. Repeats on October 29 and 30. Donation is $5 with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Nature’s Halloween Trail, Mashomack Preserve, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Rain or shine. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween Party & Parade, Center firehouse, 4 p.m. Hot dogs & refreshments to follow.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Women’s Community Club, luncheon. Speaker, Kathy Hammond. Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 12 noon.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 29: Shelter Island Library Budget Vote, Shelter Island School library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 1: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.