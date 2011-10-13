Island Calendar: Week of October 13, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym on Saturdays.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Teen Read Week, deadline date for submitting photo or drawing to the Shelter Island Library.

Military care packages, drop-off for cookies and other items at the Youth Center, American Legion Hall, between 5 and 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. at Crescent Beach, pre-register, $25, at active.com; race day, $30. Kids 14 and younger, $10.

Swing Vote Party, League of Women Voters, Dering Harbor Inn, 7:30 to 11 p.m. $35 per person including beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Call Mary Dwyer, 749-1987 (email maryita@optonline.netß) or Nancy Kotula, 749-1928 (kotulanancy@yahoo.com).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

Clean-up at Bridge Street Park, Weeding and pruning, 10 a.m. to noon.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

American Legion Meeting, Mitchell Post 281, Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Pot Roast Dinner, American Legion Hall. 6:30 p.m. $15 per person. Call 749-1180 for reservations.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Arbor Day Planting, Garden Club’s Youth Division, Shelter Island School, 1:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

CTC Workshop, “Staying Connected with Your Teen,” 5-part Thursday night series, School Home Economics Room. Welcome supper at 6:30 p.m.; program begins at 7 p.m. To register, call Mary Kanarvogel, 749-0302, extension 407.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 15: Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting, 10 a.m.

October 17: Shelter Island School Board, school library, 7 p.m.

October 17: Shelter Island Library trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

October 17: Community Land Preservation, 8:30 a.m.

October 17: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

October 18: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 18: Shelter Island Library budget hearing, Library lower level, 7 p.m.

October 18: Shelter Island Fire District, budget hearing, Center firehouse, 7 p.m.

October 19: Deer & Tick, 10 a.m.

October 19: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

October 21: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.