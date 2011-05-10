Island Arts: Joe Lauro returns to Bay Street

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will welcome back Island filmmaker Joe Lauro for an all new program, “Legends of Rock, Volume 3,” on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Part of the Legends Series, this version will include rare performance clips of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Janis Joplin and more. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be obtained in advance by calling the theatre box office at 725-9500.

Mr. Lauro’s clips are culled from his company, Historic Films Archive, one of the largest collections of music on film. Historic Films is “dedicated to the rediscovery and preservation of all forms of American entertainment as it exists on film and video tape.”