Historical Society hears from expert on preservation

Members of the Shelter Island Historical Society elected new trustees for 2011-2013, honored their Volunteer of the Year, and heard about the importance of historic preservation from the meeting’s guest speaker at last Sunday’s brunch and annual meeting held at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Gert Bourne, an eighth generation Islander who has served in every office on the board, including president, received the society’s Volunteer of the Year award. Her contributions were also recognized by Suffolk County Legislator Edward Romaine, who presented a proclamation in her honor.

President and event chair Janalyn Travis-Messer reported “a wonderful turnout — 80 participants,” who heard Joel Snodgrass, a founder of Historic Construction Management, speak about historic preservation, projecting a number of images of the 1743 James Havens homestead.

In the formal business of the meeting, Patrick Clifford, Nanette Lawrenson and Charles Puls were elected to the Board of Trustees and Belle Lareau was elected recording secretary. Outgoing trustees Bernie Gillespie and Pam Jackson were thanked for their board service.