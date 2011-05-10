Giving Guide listings sought

Charitable organizations and facilities serving residents from Wading River to Orient and Shelter Island are eligible for inclusion in the Giving Guide in TimesReview Newsgroup’s 2011 Holiday Guide.

If not listed in 2010, submit the following information by Friday, October 21: name of organization/facility, address, phone number, website if any, brief description of services, where and when donations are accepted and what is most needed during the holidays and the rest of the year. If listed in 2010, you may submit any changes.

Email lpeters@timesreview.com or mail to Lee Peters, TimesReview Newsgroup, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck 11952. Fax: 298-3287.