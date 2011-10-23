Gardening with Galligan: Moving inside to house plants

Fall is here, frost can’t be very far away and it’s time once again to move inside — and moving inside turns our attention to house plants. This is a wonderful subject, really, with so many choices that it’s no surprise there are a gazillion books on the subject.

Understanding that my divisions are in no way horticulturally or scientifically correct, I like to think of house plants in two categories — the first is “flowering” and the second is “all green.” Then there are two more categories — with and without artificial or grow-lights.

Just as we do when selecting plants for the outside, we need to ask ourselves questions about light, watering and other aspects of care when choosing plants for the inside. You may or may not have the proverbial “sunny window” and whether you do or don’t will limit your choices. You may be a second home owner who visits regularly or irregularly — there are plants for you but not as many, unless you have someone on tap to come and water regularly.

Let’s begin with flowering plants for year-rounders and those (or their stand-ins) who are here on a regular basis. One of my favorites is the Rieger begonia. This plant’s proper name is Begonia x hiemalis and is a hybrid cross between tuberous and wax begonias. The Rieger begonia is named for Otto Rieger, a German plant breeder and it is among the showiest of flowering houseplants. The blooms are similar to small roses and come in both single and double varieties. The color range is wide — pink, rose, red, orange, yellow and white.

These plants are not prima donnas and can be cared for in quite a straightforward fashion. They want medium light, which suggests an eastern or western, rather than a southern exposure. A temperature of 68 to 72 degrees, average for many households, is acceptable and actually a bit cooler than would be preferable. Deadheading that will encourage bloom. Like all houseplants during winter, they need to be fed. They should be fed with a water-soluble fertilizer, such as Miracle-Gro.

Two caveats where Riegers are concerned: First, they need to dry out slightly between waterings. I do not mean really parched with the soil cracked, but dry to the touch. For a long time I kept losing them until I realized the problem — I was over-watering. I don’t really know why I thought they should be kept “moist” but I did. And kept them that way. So of course it wasn’t long before they began to drop leaves, and then the stems at the base would rot and I would think I hadn’t watered them faithfully enough, so I’d water them some more. I think I finally figured it out when I started to write about them — that’s when I went online and stopped doing what I’d been doing.

The second minor problem with Riegers is powdery mildew. Again, this condition is most frequently associated with over-watering. If it happens, wash the leaves carefully and water less. In addition, try to avoid wetting the leaves when watering.

You can bring your Riegers outdoors after mid-May if you have a pleasant shady spot. That’s the ideal time to cut them back, to encourage new growth and to provide increased blooms later in the season. But enjoy them now and for the rest of the winter. I particularly like the orange and yellow ones but they’re lovely across the board. Becky Smith, in her shop in the Heights, almost always has a few from which to choose and Lynch’s in Southampton has an even wider selection.