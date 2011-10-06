Flashback: Week of October 6, 2011

A window into the past

Remember back when? If you’ve got details you want to share, call Archer Brown at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.

Headed for the World Series?

The Shelter Island Lions did better than that — they were the champs in 1967. Casey Hannabury came through with this line-up, from the left: George Hoffmann, Bob Chiarmonte, Donny Zabel and Billy Hannabury. Her father-in-law, the late Pete Hannabury, was the winning team’s coach.

Anna Salsedo called in, too, from Anna’s Salon. She thought one of the fellows may have been Ed Brown, and so did Tom Bliss, but we’re going with Casey’s picks, which were backed up by George Hoffmann. He was the pitcher and he remembered that Bobby hit the winning home run with Billy on base.

The team was part of Little League and was sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

Tom made our day when he wrote, “And by the way, we thoroughly enjoy seeing all those old pictures in Flashback; they bring back many fond memories.”

Are you ready for football?

Corinne Mitchell called in last week with information about those kids with Coach Kelt — not surprising since she and her brother were two of them. Mike is next to Peter Kelt, with Corinne next to him. She’s “almost positive” that Brian Springer is the third player, followed by Jenny Card. Her best guess is that the photo was probably taken in the late 1980s.

We owe an apology to Gina and Ceil Surerus: Last week we credited Gina with the call about this photo, but it was Ceil who gave us the information. A senior lapse, for sure.