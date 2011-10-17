Flashback: A woman’s work …

These three are ahead of their time because before iPads and iPhones, there were iRons. If you’ve got details you want to share, call Archer Brown at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.

A window into the past

Jeff Simes was Town Supervisor at the time, and he promptly called in this week to identify Elmer “Sonny” Edwards and Mary Banks Wilson in the Building Department, which in the late 1980s was housed in the basement of the Justice Court building. That was when the police station was located on the lower level of old Town Hall, before the SIPD took over the entire building. Town Hall moved into its current location and the Building Department settled in behind Town Hall.