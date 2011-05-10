Fix completed on road to Shell Beach

The Highway Department’s temporary fix for the washout on Oak Tree Lane, the road to Shell Beach, was completed last Friday. Crews brought large rocks from the site of the old town highway barn on Route 114 to the washout, which was caused by tropical storm Irene last month, and stacked them against the embankment as a temporary barrier to protect the road. Rip rap was loaded in behind the rocks to fill in gaps to prevent silt and soil from washing through the stones.

Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham said at the Town Board work session on Tuesday that Oak Tree Lane was open this week after having been closed since the storm.

A few years ago, after a 2007 storm caused a washout, the town completed a federally funded erosion-control project on town property to the south of the current work site, which is on the property of the Silver Beach Association. The gabion system — riprap in a wire caging — installed then ends just south of the washout caused by Irene and cost $620,000.

The town, which has a right-of-way on Oak Tree Lane, and the Silver Beach Association have been in talks to plan a long-term solution to the continuing erosion threat. Mr. Ketcham said the temporary fix should protect the road for three or four years.