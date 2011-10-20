Fire district budget to go up 1.4%, Commissioners to vote on proposal October 24

The Shelter Island Fire Department presented its 2012 budget of $811,578, an increase of $11,108 or 1.4 percent over the current year, at the public hearing on Tuesday, October 18 at the Center Fire House. No one spoke against the proposal at the sparsely attended hearing.

The budget is not subject to a public vote. The fire commissioners will vote on the budget on Monday, October 24 at their regular meeting.

The proposed budget would increase the amount to be raised by property tax to $774,723, a slight rise of $13,513 or 1.8 percent. Property taxes would cover 95.6 percent of the fire district’s operating expenses in 2012 compared to 95 percent in 2011, with the balance of operating revenues to be made up by the contract with Dering Harbor ($32,355) and interest income ($4,500.)

According to District Treasurer Amber Williams, the 2012 budget will create a 1-percent increase on the fire district line on the tax bills of Shelter Island property owners. As she explained it, the owner of a home that is assessed at the median value of $640,000 would pay $167.16 in fire department taxes in 2012, up slightly from $165.44 in 2011. On million-dollar properties, taxes would be $261.19 compared $258.44 this year.

Ms. Williams said in an email message that the minimal budget increase was a result of “careful planning and luck.”

The cost of the voter-approved Longevity of Service Awards Program (LOSAP) increased by 16.6 percent but “was offset by fewer budgeted repairs on vehicles. In 2011, we had some overdue repairs because we had the room in the budget,” she wrote. “In 2012, we can return closer to 2010 levels. By scheduling costs and planning ahead, the commissioners hope to avoid a future budget spike due to deferred maintenance and repairs. The same goes for capital improvements.”

Commissioner Larry Lechmanski commented at the hearing, “We have to give the chiefs credit for being proactive” about staying on top of replacements and maintenance. He also credited them for “getting organized about what the firemen needed. And for coming to us with a list of specifics.” He said the department and commissioners had gone “back and forth” on some items and added, “This is not the right time” to present a budget with a big increase.

Year-to-year comparisons of the budget show a large decrease in repairs and maintenance (down $15,000), a slight drop ($2,400) in overall insurance costs and training/uniforms ($3,500) for 2012 and a savings in debt service of $5,500. The largest budgeted increase is in the equipment capital reserve fund, which is up $7,500.

According to Ms. Williams’ calculations, 61 percent of the district budget is non-discretionary, which includes insurance costs; LOSAP; salaries for the district secretary, treasurer and custodian; annual repairs to the fire houses, maintenance and fuel for trucks and buildings; debt service on the newest truck purchased in 2009; training and uniforms; physical exams for firefighters; and annual audit and payroll costs.

Discretionary costs include upgrades to equipment, purchases from the capital reserve fund ($302,000) and the cost of the annual inspection dinner ($13,000).