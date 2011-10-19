Featured Events: Tree planting ceremony on school grounds

The Youth Division of the Garden Club of Shelter Island will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting on the Shelter Island School grounds at 1:45 p.m. today.

The Arbor Day planting is an annual event and this year’s selection will be a holly tree.

Each year students plant one of the 27 varieties of trees indigenous to the Island. In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in the school auditorium. For more information, call (631) 749-0302.

Here are some other events happening today:

Mah-Jongg Club, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Flu shots, Eastern Long Island Hospital will offer flu shots for adults, for one day only, on Wednesday, October 19. Call between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for an appointment — 477-5121. The fee is $25, and Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted.

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