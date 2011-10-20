Featured Events: Brush up on your knitting skills at Shelter Island Library

Are you ready to pick-up those knitting needles again? Then grab your tools and head over to the Knitting Club’s weekly meeting tonight at the Shelter Island Public Library.

All are welcome. Participants work on their own projects and help each other out with different patterns and techniques.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information, call (631) 749-0042.

Here’s a few more events happening today:

CTC Workshop, “Staying Connected with Your Teen,” 5-part Thursday night series, School Home Economics Room. Welcome supper at 6:30 p.m.; program begins at 7 p.m. To register, call Mary Kanarvogel, 749-0302, extension 407.

Duplicate Bridge Group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.