Engagements: Kara Zarchin to wed Robert Madden

Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence Zarchin of Shelter Island Heights have announced the engagement of their daughter Kara, to Robert Madden, son of Patrick and Deborah Madden of Woodbridge, Connecticut.

Kara is a graduate of Middlebury College where she earned honors in English and history and captained the squash team. She is pursuing a master’s degree through Middlebury’s Bread Loaf School of English and teaches at The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut.

Rob graduated from Amherst College with a degree in Spanish; he was captain of both the soccer and lacrosse teams. He is currently enrolled at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, studying for a Master of Science degree in sports management.

The couple met while both teaching at Taft.

A June 2012 wedding is planned.