Election 2011: Two vie for highway superintendent’s post

Biographical information provided by candidates Jay Card Jr. and Harry “Hap” Bowditch Jr. in response to a Reporter questionnaire is the basis for the following biographical outlines, the first in a weekly series that will run up to the November 3 edition, the last before the November 8 election. Next week the responses of all five Town Board candidates will appear with the three supervisor candidate’s responses appearing November 3.

The highway superintendent serves a two-year term and doubles as commissioner of public works. He is in charge of the highway crew of about 10 men, all equipment, the Recycling Center, and the maintenance of the town’s roads, signs and infrastructure including buildings and lands. The salary for the job in 2011 is $71,833.

HARRY ‘HAP’ BOWDITCH JR.

Your age: 58

Where you grew up: Shelter Island

Where you were educated and when and what you studied if applicable: I attended Shelter Island School and graduated Admiral Farragut Naval Academy.

About your family (spouse, children and their ages, and Island connections, if any): I am a lifelong Island resident whose family dates back to the first European settlers. Down through the centuries, my family has held public office and worked as volunteers for the betterment of Shelter Island. My wife, Dianne, and I have seven children: Brandi Bowditch, 31: Hap III, 28: Jackie Kestler, 27: Frankie Kestler, 24: Catherine Bowditch, 23: Emma Bowditch, 21: Nicholas Kestler, 20: and four grandchildren. All our children attended Shelter Island School.

What you do (and have done in the past) for a living with a brief career-business-work history: Village of Dering Harbor, chief water plant operator, 2005-present; HB Trucking Inc., owner/manager, 1983-2008; AAA Towing Fleet, five drivers, 1983-2008: Shelter Island Auto Parts, owner; Carquest dealership, 1980-1996; Hap’s Auto & Truck Repair, owner/manager, 1972-1995; Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Association, chief water plant operator, 1978-1980; Shelter Island Town Highway Department, heavy equipment operator, 1972-1978; Shelter Island Contracting, Trucking & Dredging Inc., heavy and light equipment operator, truck driver, 1967-1972.

Your hobbies and interests: I am a metal sculptor. In addition, I like to spend time on my motorcycle. I enjoy country music and I follow NASCAR.

Any awards, honors, special recognition you have received: Automobile Association of America’s Service Provider of Excellence Award: Automobile Association of America’s 10-Year Outstanding Road Service Award: art awards include first place, Mary O. Fritchie Fine Art Show, Westhampton Beach, 2011: Award of Excellence, Art League of Long Island, 2011.

Any other elected offices you’ve held and/or sought and when:

Six years ago, I ran for Shelter Island town supervisor in the Republican primary and continued as a write-in candidate in the general election.

Any issues or events in which you have been publicly involved and any community services you have performed including town committee memberships and volunteer work:

Past president, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce: past president and zone chair, Shelter Island Lions Club: former trustee, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church: former director, Shelter Island Historical Society: captain, 38-year member, Shelter Island Fire Department member: Town of Shelter Island Lot Clearing Committee: volunteer, Bluebird Nesting Project, Mashomack Preserve: volunteer, Sylvester Manor.

JAY CARD JR

Age: 49

Where you grew up: Here on Shelter Island.

Where you were educated and when and what you studied if applicable: Shelter Island High School alumni Class of 1980; Suffolk County Community College; Farmingdale State University–Turf Culture, Arbor Culture, Nursery Plant Production, Drainage and Irrigation; Suffolk County Police Academy; Suffolk County police supervisors training.

About your family (spouse, children and their ages, and Island connections, if any): Judy (Goodleaf) Card, my wife of 21 years. We have one daughter, Michelle, 19, who is a sophomore at Elon University in North Carolina. We have two sons, Jay III, 17, a senior at SIHS, and Thomas, 15, a freshman at SIHS. Jay Card Sr., who ran the flower and vegetable stand at Card’s Cabins, was my dad. He passed in March 2010.

What you do (and have done in the past) for a living with a brief career-business-work history: I started my landscape business at the age of 16, with a pick- up truck and a bamboo rake. After high school, I attended college and then the Suffolk County Police Academy. After being hired by the Town of Shelter Island as a police officer in 1985, I worked as a patrolman for 14 years and was promoted to sergeant. After retiring in 2005, I focused on my landscape business and returned to coaching student athletes. I also purchased part of Card’s Cabins, our family business, from my father’s brother and sister, and I operated that with my father until he passed away in 2010.

Your hobbies and interests: Spending time with my family, golfing, boating, fishing, coaching and watching sports.

Any awards, honors, special recognition you have received: Police Officer of the Year; Chief Read recognized my work when we become an accredited police agency; also Official’s Sportsmanship awards.

Any other elected offices you’ve held and/or sought and when: I ran for this position in 2009 against Mark Ketcham.

Any issues or events in which you have been publicly involved and any community services you have performed including town committee memberships and volunteer work: I am currently serving as the chairman of the town’s Recreation Committee and I am also serving on the Conservation Advisory Council. I am currently coaching two high school sports teams and have coached many other teams in the past. I was involved with ProjectFIT, from start to end, and also helped build the toddler playground on School Street. Years ago, I was a member of the PBA, the Fire Department and the Lions Club.