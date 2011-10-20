Election 2011: Highway candidates address the issues

Here are the replies of both candidates for superintendent of highways, Jay Card Jr. and Harry “Hap” Bowditch Jr., to a questionnaire sent to them by the Reporter earlier this month. Their answers to biographical questions appear separately on the preceding pages. The following questions cover issues and concerns of the Highway Department and Department of Public Works. Additional insight into the candidates may be found in the video interviews posted on the Reporter website at sireporter.com

List according to priority the most important aspects of the highway superintendent and public works commissioner’s duties and explain how you would deal with them.

HAP BOWDITCH: Road safety, manpower management and communication with our public are my top three priorities. Road safety is the most important highway superintendent responsibility. I will reclaim the sides of the roads from encroachment because safety comes first for our walkers, joggers, strollers, bicyclists and drivers.

I will enhance efficiency throughout by improving manpower management. This will result in cost savings to the taxpayers. Because I have experience in all required employee skill sets, I will be able to plan and utilize their strengths in assigning work projects.

In order to improve communication with the taxpayers, I will be accessible to the public and give frequent and timely updates on open projects. I plan on using the Reporter and Channel 22 as well as communicating in person or by phone with town homeowners associations and the taxpayers impacted by the project.

JAY CARD: 1. Leadership — I see a very real need to foster leadership and team work back into the work force. Lead by example. Treat the men as professionals. Develop and implement a clear set of operational guidelines, update department policies, rules and regulations. And establish a chain of command.

2. Fiscal analysis and control — Evaluate every function of the department. Develop simple work strategies that will cut labor costs, fuel costs, save wear and tear of machinery, and allow reallocation of manpower to projects.

3. Planning and grant procurement — We need to develop master plans for the recycling center, MS-4, habitual problem areas, and Shell Beach. The plans for the Second Causeway have been developed and must now be put into action.

At the Recycling Center, we need to evaluate: How can we best service our community? What are our goals? How will we operate most efficiently? Then procure grant funding and budget annually to grow our plan. MS-4 is a mandate that we must follow. I will use the GIS program to locate and prioritize new system installations as well as collect data on maintenance and service to the systems.

We need to correct habitual problem areas. The costs of sending manpower out on overtime to address routine flooded areas has cost us many times over the actual cost to make correction. Let’s get those areas fixed and maintained.

Assess the overall condition of the town’s infrastructure, its highway department assets and equipment and its staffing. If anything needs improvement or correction, how will you address it?

HAP BOWDITCH: The Town’s infrastructure needs some attention. A strong maintenance schedule for our town buildings and roads needs to be put in place — with an eye on the long term. I will address the roadside overgrowth, tree trimming as well as address the town landing problems such as signage and accessibility.

The Highway Barn is in good shape. Bear in mind that this is primarily a repair facility with office space. What needs immediate attention is getting our expensive town equipment under cover and out of the weather.

I believe we have more than adequate staffing.

JAY CARD: 1. Many of our town’s buildings need paint. We need to keep the employees, who are dedicated to building and grounds, on task.

2. The bathrooms at Crescent Beach need to be replaced. The roof is held together with shrink wrap.

3. The toddler park is enjoyed by many people, and it is in need of regular maintenance and up-keep.

4. The facilities at the highway barn are in excellent shape.

5. Much of the equipment is in great shape.

6. Unfortunately, while checking out the town’s properties I found a brush mower, worth about $80K, left to rot in the bushes at the old highway barn area. I hope that it can be saved without too much cost. This machine used to help control invasive species, which are encroaching into our roads.

7. Most importantly, I will institute a system of work areas. Our residents will know who is responsible for their area. This will allow me to supervise the men, with accountability. The people in our community will get to know who is plowing their snow, mowing their roads, cutting back branches, and keeping Shelter Island the way we want it. You will now be able to thank someone for doing a great job in your neighborhood.

How are you qualified to handle the job in terms of know-how, labor management and budgeting skills and working with the public, the Town Board and supervisor?

HAP BOWDITCH: As the Owner/Operator of three businesses, careful budgeting was always a priority. These were people-oriented businesses and therefore public communication was necessary and employee management an essential requirement in order to be successful. My work ethic, together with my own work skills set, encompass all the needs of this town office. As a leader in the Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce, I have frequently collaborated with town officials and other community organizations.

JAY CARD: I operate a landscape construction company on the Island. I have done so for most of my life. I deal with a great many of the issues the highway superintendent deals with on a daily basis. I am constantly dealing with grading, runoff and drainage issues. I deal with customers on a daily basis. Preparing estimates, bids and staying on budget. My philosophy is to use my machinery wisely. It doesn’t call in sick and the human cost expenses don’t exist. I get way more done with less.

My time spent in the Police Department as a sergeant has helped prepare me to be the superintendent of highways. I attended supervisor’s schools, as well as being a field training officer. I learned and used many valuable tools to deal with employees in a supervisory and teaching capacity. I started the accreditation process for the department and totally understand all its operations and the operations of municipal government. I helped Chief Read institute the records management program within the department. I taught Chief Ferrer how to use the in house budget accounting system that we use today, which I had learned for my business. As a coach, I am always working to make everyone around me better. I am very approachable and open to suggestion and input. I look forward to growing our technology as we go into the future.

Please answer “yes,” “no” or “undecided” to each of the following questions and, in a single sentence, explain why you answered as you did (a chance to elaborate will be given):

1. Have departmental budgets been enough to handle the job in recent years?

HAP BOWDITCH: Undecided. However it appears that the highway superintendent and Town Board have collaborated in the past to form a budget that meets the responsibility of community health and safety.

JAY CARD: No — Apparently there are not enough funds to repair or replace the bulkhead or failing groins on Shell Beach; just take a look.

2. Do you think the department handled the Irene storm cleanup well?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes, proof of this is all the positive letters and comments in the Reporter.

JAY CARD: Yes — The roads were opened right away, our men are great when we need them the most; don’t forget to thank them.

3. Do you think the department has a good record for snow removal?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes and there have only been positive comments in the Reporter about snow removal.

JAY CARD: Yes — They respond right away and work to stay ahead of a bad storm.

4. Do you think the temporary fix that has been made at the scoured section of Oak Tree Lane on Shell Beach was the right thing to do?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes. It solved an emergency situation; however, it obviously was a temporary fix and it must be addressed in the future.

JAY CARD: Yes — This is a valuable town resource that a great many people enjoy.

5. Do you think the management plans the town has been developing for its open space holdings impose any inordinate burden on the Highway Department?

HAP BOWDITCH: Undecided. I need to assess manpower and equipment hours before I can speak to this.

JAY CARD: No — not yet — 2-percent stewardship funds are available to address those properties purchased by the 2 Percent Committee while town and county property purchases are typically left in a natural state, with a little mowing.

6. Can the department improve the procedures it uses to obtain permits from the county and state?

HAP BOWDITCH: Undecided. I believe the county and state dictate the procedures that must be followed.

JAY CARD: Undecided — We either need to follow up on our permits process better or hire a firm to secure the permits for us. Without being in the process, it’s hard to tell.

7. Do you approve of the upgrades the department is making to the Senior Activity Center kitchen in the medical building?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes, it will allow increased usage of the building for other services as well as being a better facility as an emergency shelter for handicapped citizens.

JAY CARD: Yes — this is a valuable resource for our seniors, especially for our vulnerable seniors during a storm or disaster.

8. Could the department do a better job dealing with dredging projects?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes. I would like to see more dredging projects to help circulate and/or flush out our creeks.

JAY CARD: Yes — I would work with the WAC, Town Board and Suffolk County to address this important issue.

9. Are there any aspects of the operations and/or facilities at the highway barn that need to be changed or improved?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes. Standard Operating Procedures and OSHA requirements effecting the safety of employees will need to be reviewed.

JAY CARD: Yes — We need to follow the recommendations of our most recent audit of the Highway Department.

10. Do you believe the state’s 2-percent cap on property tax increases is a reasonable limitation?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes. I believe we can be frugal and work within our means during these difficult economic times.

JAY CARD: No — because the same state agency is not holding the insurance companies, retirement system or medical insurance companies to the same 2-percent cap requirements. How is that reasonable?

11. Do you support the town’s efforts to comply with the state’s MS-4 storm water mandate?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes, MS-4 helps to protect our aquifer and our bays.

JAY CARD: Yes — We were doing this before the mandate; now we have to document our efforts and stay with the plan we develop.

12. Do you support the continued installation of drywell systems to minimize storm water runoff and flooding?

HAP BOWDITCH: Yes, it helps to recharge our aquifer as well as protect our drivers from unsafe road conditions in heavy rains.

JAY CARD: We need to implement and use our GIS computer program to develop the long-range plan and prioritize critical installation locations, such as Montclair Colony, Silver Beach, Ram Island and Shorewood areas.

In 400 words or less, please explain further if any of your answers to questions 1-10 need elaboration. (If not, please skip.)

HAP BOWDITCH: [No entry]

JAY CARD: Re: 1. It appears that the budgetary funds allocated to repair our bulkheads and groins have been reallocated to other areas in the budget. This should have been addressed long ago and is evident by the current state they are in.

Re: 2. Snow removal. Most of us have seen the box pushers at the shopping centers that they use to push snow. That is what our loader should have on it when we use it for moving snow. It is much move efficient, which translates into savings of manpower and expenses.

Re: 8. Suffolk County has only one dredge. We need to stay in the loop, requesting normal maintenance of our creeks. I am in favor of working with the DEC to obtain a permit to place our dredge spoils on the west side of Peconic Avenue. This will allow us to protect our shoreline and allow the sand to work its way back to the tip of Shell Beach. It makes no sense that we move the sand only a couple of hundred feet from where we take it while the west side of the beach is failing.

Re: 9. We need to follow the findings of our audit. These are basic checks and balances that were pointed out in the study. Accountability should be the standard not the exception.

Re: 12. One of our most critical MS-4 projects will be Goat Hill. Most of the water that falls there runs down the road and into Chase Creek. I want to collect that water on the golf course and get it into the aquifer. This will also require some grading work that will benefit the golf course, making it more enjoyable and playable.

Please answer in 500 words or less: Assess the operation of the Recycling Center and the town’s overall waste disposal program: what works, what doesn’t, equipment, staffing, budgeting, operations and procedures.

HAP BOWDITCH: The waste disposal program is basically a success. Residents recycle, staffing appears adequate for the hours posted and it brings in income. I’d like to see improvements made that will increase efficiency for the employees and make it more user friendly for the taxpayers.

JAY CARD: In general, I am happy with how the Recycling Center operates. We recycle to a high rate and people are conscious of doing the right thing for the environment. Of coarse, we could do better. We are not 100 percent yet. I think the recent picking issue has been resolved and is working. I would like to make the Recycling Center look better, operate more efficiently and feel friendlier. I feel that there is the potential to generate more revenue from our composting process while making a superior product.

I see these issues that need to be addressed:

1. We need to develop a plan for the building that will cover our recycling equipment. I’m not convinced the purposed building plan is a long-term solution.

2. We need to trade in the tree spade we paid $20,000 for, that dug one tree, and apply it toward a windrow turner for our composting area. This would save wear and tear, while speeding up the process of decomposition and generate revenue. This is also vitally important because of the limited space that is available for this process.

3. We should consider using the shared resources concept, with other town(s); purchase and share a soil screener to generate high quality topsoil products from our composting process and generate some revenue.

3. With the huge volumes of material we handle, a larger material bucket will make our machine 20 percent more productive. This will have a direct savings on fuel, manpower and wear and tear.

4. We need to add a paper shredder to dispose of important documents. Who knows who is looking at our information when it leaves here?

5. I would move to make the Recycling Center a redemption center. This would allow our residents to receive their deposit fees back on bottles and cans.

6. I believe our Recycling Center employees are traineºd to accept hazardous materials. We should make this available on a daily basis. The incident that caused the closing of the hazmat area was unfortunate. We should have looked inward at our operations and found a way to correct this for the future. Allowing toxic chemicals into our aquifer is not an option.

7. I don’t understand why we don’t get a suitable cover for the Goody Pile. Unfortunately, many reusable items are ruined by the rain before someone has the chance to claim them.

Any other issues, concerns? If there are any topics about departmental issues and/or your candidacy you feel have not been covered adequately in the above questions, please discuss them here in 300 words or less:

HAP BOWDITCH: [No entry]

JAY CARD: I see the need to contact our county and state road authorities and address the shoulders of the roads, on a busy corridor. We have such a large number of bicyclists crossing and moving about on Shelter Island especially during the summer, from North Ferry Road, a state road, from the center, to West Neck Road, down to Crescent Beach, a county road. They have such narrow shoulders that you only have a couple of inches to ride on. We need to gain some space on those roads to allow for traffic and bicyclists to safely co-exist.