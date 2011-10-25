Dering Harbor: Costello gets contract to reconstruct culvert

A new benchmark for the shortest village meeting on record was set Saturday morning when it took the Dering Harbor trustees only 15 minutes to review the next steps on the major reconstruction of the Julia Dodd culvert and to bring themselves up to date on a few other concerns.

Three companies expressed interest in bidding on the contract to rebuild the deteriorating culvert near the intersection of Locust Point and Winthrop roads, just over the village line. Two potential bidders dropped out and only Costello Marine completed the bid materials by the deadline. In a meeting called on October 1 to review the bids, the trustees unanimously voted to award the contract to Costello at a cost of $105,337.

At the board meeting on Saturday, October 15, Mayor Tim Hogue said the work will begin in the very near future and will involve closing the road for at least one week at the start of the construction.

Costello’s bid came in about $20,000 less than anticipated, the mayor said. The project is funded in large part by FEMA and New York State; the village will be responsible for covering about $30,000 of the cost, some of which could be funded by CHIPS money designated for road repair. The only hitch, the mayor said, is that costs are reimbursable and must be covered up front by the village. He would like to pay off the due amount when the village’s cash flow is most advantageous, he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

• Mr. Hogue said the possibilities for obtaining a generator for the village were being explored. During tropical storm Irene, the village was able to borrow the Fire Department’s back-up generator, the first time in recent history that such a precaution was necessary, the mayor said.

• Work is progressing on installing a new well to replace well number 2.

•Three proposed village laws regarding hazardous building conditions, public nuisance and navigation and surface water use are being worked on, the mayor said, following a public hearing on all three on September 17. It is likely they will be put to a vote at the board’s November meeting.

• Tree trimming is on the agenda for winter projects. This can sometimes be controversial, the mayor said — LIPA’s aesthetics may not always match the residents’.

It had also been suggested by a trustee that the board look at the village’s concrete curbing, which has eroded in a number of areas. It is likely, Mr. Hogue said, that curbing was originally installed throughout the village, much of which has subsequently worn away.

The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for Saturday, November 19 at 10 a.m.