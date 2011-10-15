CTC offers workshop for parents on Thursday evenings, starting Oct. 20

Raising kids today is really challenging, especially when they become teenagers and start to spread their wings. We struggle with how to let them have more freedom and still keep them safe, particularly when they leave Shelter Island.

Communities that Care is offering a workshop that can help: “Staying Connected With Your Teen” is an interactive program for all parents of teenage children. In a lively and open atmosphere, parents will learn specific strategies for improving communication, building stronger bonds and reducing conflict with their teens. Workshop discussions provide plenty of opportunity for parents to share experiences and learn from one another.

As teens gradually gain more independence, the decisions they make set the foundation for their success in life. Here is your chance to join other great Shelter Island parents in helping teens learn the skills they need to make decisions that are best for their health and their future.

Research shows that parents of teenagers can have a strong positive influence in ensuring that their children develop into healthy adults. Don’t miss this important opportunity. We have found that good parents always want to learn more and really enjoy what they get out of these workshops. Even if you learn just one new parenting technique, the workshop will pay off for you and your family.

The workshop will be offered on five Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. in the school library, beginning on October 20. There will be a welcome dinner the first night at 6:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School’s Home Economics room. Workshop leaders are Mary Kanarvogel, Ellen Gove and Greg Nissen. The cost is $20 for all five sessions and includes a take-home Family Guide. You can register by calling Mary Kanarvogel at 749-0302, extension 407.



