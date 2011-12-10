Budget is topic at candidate event

Just a day after Supervisor Jim Dougherty presented his proposed 2012 preliminary budget to the Town Board, some candidates in this fall’s town election convening to meet with residents at the Presbyterian Church criticized him for what they considered the budget’s gaps and problems.

Councilman Glenn Waddington, one of two candidates challenging Mr. Dougherty for reelection, told him at the luncheon Meet the Candidates program on Wednesday, October 5, “I don’t think it was appropriate to submit that budget.”

An audience member’s question, “Why is the budget incomplete?”, kicked off an argument between the councilman and the incumbent.

“I turned in a preliminary budget Friday” to the Town Clerk, Mr. Dougherty said, and it needed to be adjusted through the usual review process before the Town Board.

Ten candidates presented platforms at the Women’s Community Club and SISCA event, with Bob Strugats and his wife Mollie moderating.

Addressing a suprisingly low total for the Highway Department, Mr. Dougherty said, “We’ve had some illnesses in the Highway Department. I’m going to start tomorrow and have wall-to-wall meetings” to refine the budget proposal.

He called Mr. Waddington’s assertion “outrageous” and said he had invited Hap Bowditch, and Jay Card, Jr., the candidates to replace retiring Mark Ketcham as highway superintendent, to join in the following week’s budget review sessions. “It’s like making sausage. It’s not pretty,” Mr. Dougherty said of the process of hammering out a budget.

“The budget that counts is the one we’ll adopt” in November, he said.

Mr. Waddington wasn’t satisfied. “The budget we got has blank lines — they’re not highway lines,” he said, referring to line items in the preliminary budget that are missing 2012 numbers.

Robert DeStefano, also a candidate for supervisor, questioned the budget for “getting rid of one employee” and cutting another’s salary $60,000 “with no increases for anyone.” Mr. Dougherty denied his budget cut any jobs. “There will be no head-count reductions,” he said.

To a question about pay raises, Mr. Dougherty announced that by the end of December, “In terms of your taxes, three unions are negotiating a raise: the police, the highway department and the office workers.” His budget plan calls for no raises for non-union employees or elected officials.

Paul Shepherd, who is one of five candidates running for two seats on the Town Board, was also allowed to answer the question. Referring to a negotiation with a union, he said, “You have to be willing to do battle,” suggesting “there could be service interruptions.”

Asked what he saw as a goal for union pay, Mr. Dougherty said, “I can’t give away my negotiating strategy. It’s like a hand of poker.” He defended the police. “They go above and beyond. The police are the lowest paid police force in Suffolk County.”

Mr. Dougherty said that raises for the police had gone down while he was in office. “I inherited a contract where police had 8 percent increases,” he said. “It went to compulsory arbitration, which went on for over a year, and raises went down from 8 percent to 3 percent,” he said.

Mr. Waddington said he was “on the negotiating team when Gerry Siller was supervisor,” and kept raises to a cost-of-living increase. “It went up after that,” he said, indicating he was not responsible for high raises.

Mr. DeStefano said, “I would do what I did on the School Board … With teachers’ contracts, I negotiated them myself. We came up with a very reasonable contract. I saved all the attorneys’ fees.”

COUNCIL TERMS

Addressing a proposition that will be on the ballot to reduce the term for town councilpersons elected after 2011 from four to two years, all five town council candidates were in agreement that leaving it a four-year term would be better. Mr. Shepherd said, “A two-year term churns the system unnecessarily. You want continuity.”

“If we had three or four new councilmen, Dotty would have to train them,” Peter Reich, the incumbent, said, referring to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar. “We could have everyone new and no one would know where is the key to the bathroom,” he said. When new people come on board, “They need to lean on other council members,” he said, adding that a shorter term would reduce the pool of candidates.

Council candidate Ian Weslek said, “I wouldn’t have run if it was a two-year term. Four years is better for our town.”

Candidate Daniel Fokine raised the issue of term limits, calling them “more appropriate” because the town would do better without professional politicians in office.

In his opening remarks, which were limited to two minutes each, Bob DeStefano said, “If I don’t like things, I have to change things.” Mr. Waddington said, “I want to treat the Town Board as colleagues. I don’t think we’re getting enough out of them.”

Mr. Doughtery’s said, “We don’t want to go back to double-digit budgets.”

Highway superintendent candidate Hap Bowditch Jr. said, “My family was a settling family on Shelter Island” and that “road building is one of my specialities — and payrolls. My mother taught me to do ours,” referring to his family’s sand-mining business. “I will be there when you need me,” he added.

Jay L. Card Jr. said, “I have knowledge of how to build a department and make it better.” He mentioned he was part of the process during the New York State accreditation of the police department when he was a sergeant there.

Mr. Weslek presented his background: “the Navy, three tours of duty in Iraq before the war, and one in Japan.” He said he had worked for Peter Reich in construction before starting his own business and wanted the audience to know that his wife is Victoria and that they have three kids under five.

Town Board candidate Will Anderson said he was born and raised on Shelter Island and has worked on budgets, including one for $6 million, when he was a plumbing contractor in Iraq. He said he was “a project manager in Bagdad immediately after our occupation.” He came back to the Island six years ago, he said. “I can change an opinion based on new information,” he said.

“I love the community and the uniqueness of a small town,” Daniel Fokine said. “I started the Farmers Market. I believe the board is doing a good job.” He spoke of green initiatives and the work of the Conservation Advisory Committee.

Mr. Reich said, “I handle the finances,” and mentioned that the grants committee had brought in $1.2 million since the board had hired a grant writer during his tenure. “I’ve seen a lot” in his two terms, he said. “We have to be proactive to keep our economy strong.”

Mr. Shepherd said he was tired of accepting things that came out of Town Hall. “I’m pleased with the success I’ve had influencing outcomes. My election would not be a personal victory,” he said, but more about “life, liberty and pursuit of good things.”

A question about their own pay raise was asked of all the candidates.

“We’re not taking a raise,” said Mr. Waddington. Mr. Anderson said, “I’m not in this for the money. I could do better than Shelter Island for pay. I’d like to say I could do it for free.”

Mr. Shepherd said, “I wouldn’t seek an increase,” and Mr. Weslek said, “To be perfectly honest, I don’t know what the salary is. My three children will hopefully stay in Shelter Island. The money is negligible.”

“I won’t say I’m altruistic,” Mr. Fokine said. “Being paid for what I do” is important.