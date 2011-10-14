BOE hires new business leader

The Board of Education accepted the resignation of School District Business Leader Jessica Mack at a special meeting at the school on October 5 and hired Wayne Vitale to the position for a three-year probationary period.

Mr. Vitale, 46, was previously an accountant for the Town of Southampton and lives in Center Moriches, he said by phone this week. His salary is $87,000 a year, prorated for the school year, effective October 11.

Ms. Mack was hired July 1 at a salary of $95,000 to replace Business Leader Sam Schneider, who took a job in the Riverhead School District. Board President Stephen Gessner said at the October 5 meeting the reason she left was “a personnel matter we can’t discuss.”

“I’m very pleased to be here,” said Mr. Vitale. “It’s a wonderful place to work. I look forward to being here for a long time.” He mentioned that his wife graduated from Pierson High in Sag Harbor and is from “old Sag Harbor people.”