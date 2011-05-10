Block Island by bike

The 7th grade class spent Friday, September 30 biking 13 miles around Block Island. They climbed 143 stairs from the cliff down to the ocean and back, made it to the top of the Southeast Lighthouse and visited an animal farm. They had lunch in a cemetery and tried to find the oldest tombstone — the winner got free ice cream. On the ferry back to Montauk they saw dolphins and a rainbow. Ready to board the ferry in Montauk Harbor were, from the left, Evie Saunders, Julia Labrozzi, Amelia Mulligan, Tommy Lenzer, Ray Karen, Olivia Yeaman, Dante Meing, Chris Corbett, Will Garrison, Evan Thilberg and Sydney Clark. Bikes belonging to the 7th graders, above right, and their chaperones lined the deck of the Viking ferry.