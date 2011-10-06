Back When: October 6, 2011

50 YEARS AGO

Bits & pieces

The average time it takes a train to pass a grade crossing is 14 seconds, whether your car is on it or not!

Whiskey sale, pre-World War II prices — 3 Fifths, $9.87

Photo caption: Booby Trap. Motorists or pedestrians, who may happen into this “crater,” will not be much interested that Thompson Street, where this bad condition exists, is a private road in South Ferry Hills. Photo is six weeks old, hole is getting deeper… • October 7, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Brown algae or hot potato?

What’s really behind the brown algae bloom? This is the second year the malady has spoiled an important industry. Baymen from Riverhead to Montauk have hustled in years past to earn the bucks that used to pay their taxes and otherwise see them through the winter and spring. Last year it wasn’t easy — this year it’s impossible. • October 2, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Terror at the World Trade Center

On September 11, 2001, I embarked on what appeared to be an ordinary day. As the ferry that I take to work from Hoboken to the World Financial Center was approaching the WTC slip, I heard people saying in alarm, “Oh my God!” and “Oh, no!” I felt the boat being thrown into reverse toward the middle of the river and at the same time I heard an explosion.

In that moment our lives changed forever… • October 4, 2001