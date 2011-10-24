Back When: October 20th

50 YEARS AGO

Legal notice

Public Hearing on Preliminary Budget … Town officers are hereby specified as follows: Supervisor, $3,000; Justice of the Peace, $3,600; Councilmen, $2,000; Town Clerk, $4,000; Superintendent of Highways, $4,400. • October 21, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

‘Old-Timers’ softball

One might have called it Little League weekend as two separate events collectively raised $600 for the junior baseball players. Saturday night, Shelter Island Country Club hosted a 50s and 60s dance to benefit the League and on Sunday, the “old-timers” played ball. Once again Cahill’s Over-the-Hill Gang took the game from the Dory Degenerates by a 20-15 score. • October 16, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Island runners are league champs

The Shelter Island girls cross country team won their sixth and final dual meet of the season, 21-49, over Port Jefferson, capturing the Suffolk County League Championship. The Indians repeated as League VIII champs for the second straight year, outrunning the Royals on Tuesday, October 16 at Sunken Meadow. • October 18, 2001