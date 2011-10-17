Back When: October 13

50 YEARS AGO

School news

Representatives of the Bell Telephone Educational Department met recently with the Shelter Island grade school faculty to discuss the use of company-supplied material in teaching children the proper use of the telephone. On loan to the school for this purpose are two telephone instruments and a control box which is operated by the teacher … • October 14, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Town closer to forming sewer district

The Shelter Island Town Board Friday night moved one step closer toward creating a Town Scavenger Waste Improvement District for the disposal of septic and cesspool waste at the Greenport treatment facility. • October 9, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

School considers youth center proposal

The school board room was crowded … as more than 20 parents and teachers attended the Board of Education meeting to hear the main order of business — a proposal from the Shelter Island Youth Advisory Board to use a portion of land on Fiske Field, which belongs to the school district, as a location for a new youth center. • October 11, 2001