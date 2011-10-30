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Around the Island

Back When

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50 YEARS AGO

Daylight Saving goes to moth balls

Daylight Saving Time, man’s tampering with nature, which almost everyone enjoys, comes to an end at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning.

Those who want to keep up with the Joneses will turn their timepieces one hour back. • October 28, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Kids think write: ‘I am a Pumpkin’

By Rachel Reylek, Second grade

I am a pumpkin sitting on

Faith’s porch.

Next week, I’ll be carved

Into a Jack O’Lantern.

Then I’m going to rot.

But I hope I don’t.

I just don’t want to.

• October 23, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

We pray this change will make us better human beings 

(A “Prose and Comments” about 9/11)

I’m sure that everyone remembers and probably will always remember, exactly where they were and what they were doing the morning of Tuesday, September 11… • October 25, 2001