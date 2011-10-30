Back When
50 YEARS AGO
Daylight Saving goes to moth balls
Daylight Saving Time, man’s tampering with nature, which almost everyone enjoys, comes to an end at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning.
Those who want to keep up with the Joneses will turn their timepieces one hour back. • October 28, 1961
25 YEARS AGO
Kids think write: ‘I am a Pumpkin’
By Rachel Reylek, Second grade
I am a pumpkin sitting on
Faith’s porch.
Next week, I’ll be carved
Into a Jack O’Lantern.
Then I’m going to rot.
But I hope I don’t.
I just don’t want to.
• October 23, 1986
10 YEARS AGO
We pray this change will make us better human beings
(A “Prose and Comments” about 9/11)
I’m sure that everyone remembers and probably will always remember, exactly where they were and what they were doing the morning of Tuesday, September 11… • October 25, 2001