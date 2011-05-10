Island Arts: Pagliaro goes Hollywood

Sculptor John Pagliaro probably didn’t think his lamps, crafted from bamboo and paper he makes from bark, would end up in a Hollywood movie but several of these illuminated sculptures are in the background of scenes from “Breaking Dawn,” the latest installment in the “Twilight” saga, opening November 18. They can also be seen in the film’s trailer and in stills that appeared last month in Entertainment Weekly.

Closer to home, Mr. Pagliaro’s most recent illuminated sculptural work, “Ghost Boat,” will be installed at the old gas station on the Jackson property on North Ferry Road. It was lit last night and will continue to be lit on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, October 6, 7 and 8.