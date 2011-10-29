A work of art!

You can get a close-up look at this 7-foot collage of the Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon, now on display in the Shelter Island School lobby (until the end of the week). It was created by members of Junior Girl Scout Troop 1586 to root on Team Teresa at the 5K earlier this month and given to Teresa Montant as a gift after the race. From the left, Amelia Reiter, Lydia Shepherd, Jaime Lenzer, Maria Carbajal, Camryn Page, Abby Kotula, Jennifer Lupo, Lauren Gurney and Emma Gallagher. (Elizabeth Cummings missed the photo op.)