3 Whitebread trophies are awarded to winners from large fleet of entrants
Three trophies were awarded at the conclusion of Saturday’s event.
The Whitebread Trophy, given for the best corrected time for a spinnaker boat, went to Osprey, a C-C 35-1 MOD captained by George Martin that had a time of 6.284.
The Paul Suter Memorial Trophy, which is given by the Suter family in memory of their father, a longtime local sailor, is awarded for the best corrected time for a non-spinnaker boat. It went to Phil Walters of August Sky, a J-35C, with a corrected time of 6.284.
The Team Trophy was awarded to Osprey (George Martin), Purple Haze (Lee Oldak) and Those Guys (Vin Sweeny). Complete race results are available at pbsa.us/PBSA/Results_2011.html