Young champion

Nine-year-old Madison Church of Hampshire Farms on Shelter Island was awarded the champion ribbon in her section of the Short Stirrup Equitation, 9 and under division, at the 36th annual Hampton Classic Horse Show on Thursday, September 1. Madison lives in Manhattan and on Shelter Island and is the daughter of Stan and Kristin Church. Madison began riding at age 5 and has been working with her trainers Gretchen Goodale and Amanda Gerdts at Hampshire Farms on Shelter Island for the past two years.