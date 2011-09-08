What's Happening: Week of September 8, 2011

YAY FOR SCHOOL BBQ

The Shelter Island PTSA’s annual Back-to-School BBQ is on Friday, September 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school field. Families are invited to enjoy hamburgers and hotdogs, and to bring a side dish to share, along with drinks, blankets and chairs. In addition to music provided by a DJ, there’s going to be a teachers vs. students kickball game. Come celebrate the start of a new school year!

BACK TO SCHOOL MATINEE

The Shelter Island Library’s Family Movie Matinée will feature the computer-animated Western comedy, “Rango,” on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. In the film, Rango is a chameleon (Johnny Depp is his voice) who ends up in the town of Dirt where a new sheriff is desperately needed. The movie is free.

5:30 SUNSET-MOONRISE CRUISE

The Lions Club will celebrate a full harvest moon with a South Ferry cruise on Sunday, September 11. Boarding time at the ferry’s east landing is 4:30 p.m. with an estimated return of 8 p.m. There will be live music by the Lone Sharks, and a light supper and beverages served on board. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased at the South Ferry Office. For more information, call the office at 749-1200. (The rain date will be determined by the weather.)

GOOGLE+ FOR TEENS

Learn how Google+ brings communicating to a whole new level. For grades, 6 through 12 on Tuesday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m. Feel free to bring your own laptop for hands-on instruction.

GOOGLE’S FOR ADULTS, TOO!

Learn about Google apps and G-mail at this class led by Arleen West on Friday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m. Instruction in how to create a G-mail account and discover what all those Google apps have to offer.

SENIOR BOWLING START-UP

Senior Bowling is gearing up for the fall with a season start date of Tuesday, September 13 on the American Legion Hall lanes. Bob Rescigno will be back, putting the program together. The cost is still $2 per game and the games get going at 2 p.m. Let Bob know if you’re interested — 749-1931.

LIFE’S A BEACH!

Let’s pitch in to keep it clean by joining Mashomack on Saturday, September 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. for the annual international coastal cleanup effort, which clears and categorizes the various marine debris found on our beaches. Help prevent sea turtles, seals and birds from being injured by trash while beautifying our coastline. All ages are welcome. Community service hours available. Call 749-1001 to put your name on the list.

WCC MEETS THIS MONTH

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its first meeting of the fall at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, September 13, at noon. Guest speaker Jean Lawless will talk about “Creatures Created from Bone and Shell.” All women are invited, just bring a sandwich and a mug. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served. If possible, bring something non-perishable for the food pantry, or perhaps a donation.

CLUB PLANS MINISHOW

Members of the Garden Club of Shelter Island and their guests will get design pointers from Marion Romeo, a past district director of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State on Wednesday, September 14, at 12:30 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. The presentation is intended to help members prepare for the minishow on Saturday, September 17. Members are encouraged to invite guests and interested gardeners to this program. Preceding the talk, there will be a board meeting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11:00 a.m. Stephanie Lebowitz is the event chair.

KRUIZIN’ WITH KAREN

Friends and North Ferry co-workers have organized a dinner cruise complete with music — not just any music, but a nine-piece New Orleans band — fun and plenty of auction items, on Saturday, September 17. The event is a benefit for Karen Poke who is dealing with serious medical issues. Tickets are $80 per person, or $250 for a premium ticket. The ferry will leave the dock at 4:30 and return by 8 p.m. Tickets are limited. Get them or more information by calling Don Young at 988-8880 or go to donyoung333@me.com.

NO FOOD LIKE SLOW FOOD

The Slow Food movement believes in healthful, affordable food that’s good for consumers, growers, and the environment. The group’s East End chapter is mounting a $5 challenge, inviting people to attend its annual meeting and potluck supper on Sunday, September 18, and bring along a healthy dish to share that costs no more than $5 for four servings, or $10 for eight servings. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Havens House Barn. Space limited to 60 participants. To sign up, visit slowfoodeastend.org.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FALL HARVEST DAY

The Peconic Land Trust will sponsor its fifth annual Harvest Day at Seven Ponds Orchard in Water Mill on Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a hayride, rows of apple trees ripe for the picking, a three-acre corn maze and sunflowers and cosmos for bouquets. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The cost is $10 per person and includes a quarter peck bag for apples, the corn maze, hayride and bouquet of you-pick flowers. For more information, call PLT at 283-3195. Rain will cancel the program.

CALLING ALL SINGERS

The Choral Society of the Hamptons will begin rehearsals for Handel’s Messiah, to be performed in two concerts on Sunday, December 4 at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The Society welcomes new singers at the start of each rehearsal period, who will be asked to audition for the music director. Those who are interested should attend the first rehearsal on Monday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bridgehampton church. More information is available at ChoralSocietyoftheHamptons.org or call 631-204-9402.

SWEET ADELINES TRIBUTE

The Long Island Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines International presents “Let Freedom Sing”, a tribute to our Armed Forces, on Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Hampton Bays High School. Special guests will be the Untied States Coast Guard Academy “Idlers.” Tickets are $15. Call 267-6502 for more information.