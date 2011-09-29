What's Happening: Week of September 29, 2011

SUNDAYS IN THE BARN

The Shelter Island Historical Society will continue its Sunday series in the Havens House Barn with a presentation by Dr. Helen Hays of the American Museum of Natural History on October 2 at 4 p.m. Her topic is the Great Gull Island’s Tern Project, which she has been a part of for several decades. The museum acquired the 17-acre island in 1949, and staff and volunteers have been working ever since to restore its ecosystem and its population of roseate terns.

The program is free but donations are gladly accepted. For more information, call 749-0025.

IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN!

The Shelter Island Lions Club will host its 54th annual Scallop Dinner on Sunday, October 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. The proceeds from this year’s dinner will benefit the kitchen renovations at the Senior Activity Center. This favorite fall event costs $30 for adults, $15 for those ages 10 and under. Tickets can be obtained by calling Lions Alan or Janice Krauss at 749-2066.

CARDBOARD CAMP OUT

The Shelter Island High School’s National Honor Society will hold its third annual Cardboard Camp Out from October 9 to 10 to raise awareness and money for Habitat for Humanity. Juniors and seniors will join Honor Society members in this effort, which includes raising $150 each in pledges to sleep in a box on the school’s front lawn from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. By raising $1,500 collectively, students will be able to join in a Habitat program to build a home in Suffolk County for a deserving family.

Donations may be made payable to Habitat for Humanity and sent to P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964.

CHECK THAT DATE

The Women’s Community Club’s “Meet the Candidates” lunch was rescheduled for Wednesday, October 5 at noon to ensure that all 10 candidates running for town positions in November’s elections could be present. The program will be moderated by Bob Strugats with a Q & A to follow introductions by each candidate for office. Bring a sandwich and mug; coffee, tea and a dessert will be served.

STORY AND A CRAFT

The popular “Kids Korner” program at the Shelter Island Library will resume on Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. Story-time is followed by participation in a simple craft. (This is a change in date from Saturday, October 1.)

ACROSS THE MOAT

TELLING IT LIKE IT IS…

Peconic Landing in Greenport will host two programs for college-bound students: the first, “How Will We Pay for That?” on Tuesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at Brecknock Hall, will provide practical advice on how to make the most of available college financial aid. The speaker, Philip Meyer, is a financial aid consultant with over 30 years of experience. The program is free and part of Peconic Landing’s “Community Connection.”

A three-part series on Fridays, October 7, 14 and 21 at 3:30 p.m. at Brecknock Hall will help guide students in writing their college essays: from selecting a topic to the final draft. The cost for the series is $40 per student. To register for both programs, call Peconic Landing at 477-3800, extension 379.

AT CANIO’S…

Sag Harbor’s Canio’s Books will go to market on Saturday, October 1 with cookbook author Sylvia Lehrer. She will be signing copies of her new cookbook, “Savoring the Hamptons: Discovering the Food and Wine of Long Island’s East End,” at the Sag Harbor Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market is located on Bay Street near the Breakwater Yacht Club. There will be tastings from recipes in the author’s book.

PICTURE SHOW RETURNS

Bay Street Theatre’s Picture Show series starts up again this fall with Orson Welles’ classic, “Citizen Kane.” Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the film will be shown on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the door. The theatre is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

SLOW FOOD ‘CRAWL’

The Slow Food East End Chapter will host a “crawl” (progressive dinner) through downtown Riverhead on Sunday, October 2, starting at 4 p.m. The goal is to support restaurants that follow the principles of slow food cooking —fresh, local and homemade.

The event starts with a wine tasting at East End Arts (133 East Main Street) where parking is available; participants will walk to the other locations. The dinner costs $65 for Slow Food members; $80 for non-members. (Membership is $25.) For reservations, call Jeri Woodhouse at 734-6100. Proceeds will benefit the East End chapter’s Edible Schoolyard program.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southhold is open to the public Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. to midnight for guided tours (weather permitting) of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 14. The next tour is scheduled for Saturday, October 1.

If in doubt about the weather, call the institute after 6 p.m. at 765-2626.