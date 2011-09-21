What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of September 22, 2011

CELEBRATIONS AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will host two celebrations on Saturday, October 1. From 10 a.m. to 12 noon, you are invited to visit the farm’s new high-tunnel house for winter greens, located in the back of Windmill Field on Manwaring Road. The high-tunnel greenhouse was constructed by the farm crew with grading help by Darrin Binder and partial funding from a USDA grant. Learn about the fresh food the high tunnel will nurture this winter.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. those interested in helping out at Sylvester Manor are invited to the Manor House for a Volunteer Fair. There will be refreshments, a brief tour of the manor and a briefing on future plans and the areas that need volunteer support. Come to one or both events. For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

SUNDAYS IN THE BARN

The Historical Society’s Sundays in the Barn series will continue on Sunday, September 25 at 4 p.m. when Southold oysterman John Holzapfel will talk about the “Many Histories of the Oyster,” including the story of the oyster industry on the East End. In 1609 Henry Hudson and his crew recorded that New York Harbor was filled with oysters; Mr. Holzapfel will trace that development to the present. The event is free and open to everyone; donations are gladly accepted.

SIGN UP FOR SCOUTS

You can register for Cub Scouts tonight, Thursday, September 22, starting at 7 p.m., at the Shelter Island Elementary School’s open house. There will be a sign-up table by the school cafeteria, and boys in the 1st through 5th grades are invited to join the pack and take part in field trips, camping, hiking and other activities throughout the year.

PTSA MEET & GREET

The PTSA will hold a general meeting, open to all members of the community, on Tuesday, September 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Shelter Island School Home Ec room. Meet the new PTSA president, Patricia Quigley, and the new board. School Superintendent/Principal. Dr. Michael Hynes will give a “State of the District” address.

SIA ANNUAL MEETING

The Shelter Island Association will hold its annual meeting at Union Chapel in the Heights on Sunday, October 2 at 1 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend and to hear guest speaker, Dr. Michael Hynes, the new superintendent/principal of the Shelter Island School District, who will speak on “Education Philosophy: Long-term Expectations.”

WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will meet at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 5 for a joint program with SISCA — introducing the candidates for town office in November’s election. Bring a sandwich and a mug. Coffee, tea and a dessert will be served. A non-perishable contribution for the Food Pantry, housed at the church, will be appreciated, or a monetary donation.

ACROSS THE MOAT

MARITIME FESTIVAL

The 22nd annual Greenport Maritime Festival will be held this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25. The Saturday schedule includes an opening day parade, sea stories for kids, classic boat exhibit, pirate shows, art auctions, street vendors and fireworks. Sunday has more of the same plus a dory race, snapper fishing contest, a performance by DuneGrass and a chowder contest. Proceeds from the festival go towards the maintenance of “Bug Light” and Greenport’s East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation. A journal describing all the activities was included in last week’s Reporter.

PURSUIT CAR RALLYE

The Retreat, the East End’s only domestic violence agency, will host its fourth annual Hampton Pursuit Car Rallye-Tour de Hamptons on Saturday, September 24. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Retreat Boutique located at Bridgehampton Commons, with a start time of 9 a.m. Participants will cruise the back roads following clues to the checkpoints. Trivial pursuit questions along the way can add to the points earned.

The cost, including breakfast and lunch, is $175 for driver and navigator; all proceeds benefit the Retreat. To enter, call 329-4398 or contact heather@theretreatinc.org.

SELICHOT & ROSH HASHANAH

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will celebrate Selichot, the service that precedes the High Holy Days on Saturday, September 24 at 9 p.m. Rosh Hashanah services begin Wednesday, September 28 at 8 p.m., followed by services the following morning at 10 a.m. and a celebratory Kiddush under the tent. A special service for children ages 8 and under will be held at 11:45 a.m.; at 4 p.m. there will be a service for families with children 10 years and younger. Taschlich (bread crumbs thrown into a body of water) will take place at Havens Beach at 5:15 p.m. The second day of Rosh Hashanah will begin with a morning service at 10 a.m., followed by Kiddush and a 6 p.m. Shabbat service.

High holiday services are open to all and there is no charge. Guests are expected to make a donation to the Temple commensurate with ticket prices at other synagogues. For more information, call 725-0904.

ALL ABOUT BULBS

The Peconic Land Trust will host Netherland Bulb Company’s Don Tyson on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m. — rain or shine —for a presentation on using flowering bulbs in home gardens. The program will include information about how to minimize the impact of deer and other garden pests and will be followed by a walking tour of Bridge Gardens (36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton). Refreshments will be provided. The cost is $5; to save a place, call 283-3195.

FILM FESTIVAL AT BAY STREET

The second annual Hamptons Wildlife Conservation Film Festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 23 through Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The cost for each two-hour film session is $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. The festival includes a reception and book signing, guest speakers and more than 50 international wildlife documentary films. For events, times and details about purchasing tickets, go to wildlifefilmfest@aol.com.

SAG HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Sag Harbor American Music Festival, “Celebrating Sag Harbor Through Music,” will open Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. with an inaugural concert and fundraiser at the Bay Street Theatre featuring singer Monica Mancini in a concert of music honoring her late father, the composer Henry Mancini. Jazz trumpeter Randy Brecker and his East End band will join her on the bill. Tickets are $30; call 725-9500 to order.

On the second day of the festival more than 15 free concerts, ranging from percussion to Latin jazz fusion, will take place at different locations around Sag Harbor — outdoors if weather permits. For times and locations, visit sagharbormusic.org.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES

ARF (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) is sponsoring Dog Obedience 101 (basic) and intermediate classes starting October 1 and 2 at the ARF Adoption Center, 90 Daniels Hole Road in Wainscott. Basic classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday mornings; intermediate classes are from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays or Sundays — through October 29 or 30. Call 537-0400, extension 202.

SICILIAN MARIONETTES

The Parrish Art Museum in Southampton will participate in the village’s SeptemberFest on Saturday, September 24 with a free lecture, marionette demonstration and film presentation at 3 p.m. by Tony De Nonno, titled “A Celebration of the Maneo Sicilian Marionette Tradition.” The museum is located on 25 Jobs Lane.