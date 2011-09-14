What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of September 15, 2011

PINK UP, FELLAS!

Find that pink shirt, hat, shoes or whatever you have and head for Crescent Beach on Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. to rally support for breast cancer awareness by showing the world that on Shelter Island, real men wear pink! This is the second annual rally, and organizer Teresa Montant is counting on an even larger crowd than last year. The rally is also a way to remind the community about the 5K Run/Walk on October 15, which helps raise money for the Coalition for Women’s Cancers as well as the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and Lucia’s Angels.

RIGHT UP YOUR ALLEY

Any women out there interested in joining the Ladies Winter Bowling League this year should come to an organizational meeting on Monday, September 19, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. League play will start at the end of this month.

SUNDAYS IN THE BARN

The Shelter Island Historical Society continues its Sundays in the Barn series on September 18 at 2 p.m. with award-winning author Dava Sobel. She will be speaking and signing her book, “Longitude.” The author of “Galileo’s Daughter” and “The Planets,” Ms. Sobel was the Shelter Island Library’s featured speaker at its annual Book and Author Luncheon a few years ago and a participant in its Book and Author Festival.

Sunday’s talk and book signing is free and open to the community, with donations gladly accepted. Light refreshments will be served.

A LAST BOOK SALE HURRAH

Let’s do it with vigor this time! The book-sale ladies have decided to go for one last blow-out sale Thursday, September 15 and Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are still plenty of great books available in all categories, so come do your holiday shopping early. A full bag of books is $10. (And if you like, you can bring your own tote bag.)

RAFFLE TICKETS FOR SALE

Raffle tickets are now on sale at half price — $5 a ticket or six tickets for $25 — as part of the benefit dinner cruise for Karen Poke organized by friends and North Ferry co-workers and departing from the North Ferry dock at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Fifteen raffle prizes are valued at $200 to $500 each and include a private tour for 14 on board an electric launch out of Greenport, a Shelter Island handmade quilt, dining out certificates and original art, among others. Tickets can be purchased on board or by calling Don Young at 988-8880.

MIGRATION BIRD WALK

As shortening days and lower temperatures spell the start of autumn, many birds begin winging their way south to their wintering grounds. Join Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani for a chance to see migrating warblers, raptors and shorebirds that are moving through or getting ready to leave. Bring binoculars. Nature Conservancy members, free; $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to get on the list.

SISCA GOES TO CAMP

How about a luncheon outing at Camp Quinipet? Seniors are invited to attend on Wednesday, September 21 at 12:30 p.m., and are asked to bring a dish to share. Fried chicken will be provided. Cost for members is $5, $10 for non-members. Call Charlotte Hannabury at 749-0168 or Ceil Kraus at 749-0776 for information or to tell them what you’re bringing.

‘SEPTEMBER SONG’

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will present a mini flower show, “September Song,” on Saturday, September 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. The show, which is not judged, will have five design classes open to members: tricolor, table artistry, miniature, designer’s choice and youth division. Horticulture is open to the public and all gardeners, who may submit their entries along with Garden Club members. Entries will be accepted at Parish Hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on September 17. The public is invited to attend the show; donation is $5.

SCHOOL STORAGE SHED

Would you like to have an 8-foot by 12-foot backyard storage shed built for you by Jack Reardon’s Residential Structures class? The class is part of the Shelter Island School’s Technology Education Department. If you’re interested, contact Mr. Reardon at 749-0302, extension 306, for more information.

FIT CENTER COMES HOME

If all goes according to plan, the FIT Center will reopen at its Shelter Island School location today, Thursday, September 15 after a summer in temporary quarters at St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center. Recreation Department Director Garth Griffin said the move back began earlier this week and is expected to be completed on schedule.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SWEET ADELINES TRIBUTE

The Long Island Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines International presents “Let Freedom Sing,” a tribute to our Armed Forces, on Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Hampton Bays High School.

Islanders Heather Lee and Jeanne Fenkl are both members of the Sweet Adelines. Special guests will be the Untied States Coast Guard Academy “Idlers.” Tickets are $15. Call 267-6502 for more information.

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

The Water Mill Museum will extend its 25th annual Quilt Show and Sale through Monday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 41 Old Mill Road in Water Mill. For more information, visit watermillmuseum.org.

FILM FESTIVAL AT BAY STREET

The second annual Hamptons Wildlife Conservation Film Festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 23 through Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The cost for each two-hour film session is $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. The festival includes a reception and book signing, guest speakers and more than 50 international wildlife documentary films. For events, times and details about purchasing tickets, go to wildlifefilmfest@aol.com.

ELIH DINNER

Eastern Long Island Hospital auxiliary volunteers are planning to gather for an Italian dinner on Thursday, September 22 between 12 noon and 8 p.m. at the Soundview Restaurant on Route 48 in Greenport. Take out or dine in, the choice is yours; dinner selections are chicken parmesan or spaghetti with meatballs. Cost is $18 per person. Call 477-2047 or 765-5331 for tickets and information.