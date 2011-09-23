West Neck Water District construction set for late fall

Construction work on West Neck Road to lay new pipe for the West Neck Water District will begin in late November or December, Ann Dunbar, a district board member, has reported to the Town Board.

The plan is to replace 1,400 feet of deteriorating 1.5-inch pipe along the north/south portion of West Neck Road with new 2-inch pipe. Although the Town Board recently authorized bids for the work, the district still has to finish a few details before the project can be advertised, she said. Ms. Dunbar predicted that service interruptions will be minimal and that the work should take “no longer than a week.”

“Traffic may have to go to a crawl,” she said, because the work may require digging through sections of the road wherever the water main passes beneath it. The district can’t be sure where the line goes so because the early installation was not well documented.

The pipes, originally laid in the 1930s, need replacing because they are at the end of their service life, according to Ms. Dunbar. The cost is projected to be approximately $50,000, she said. It will be paid for out of the district’s own capital reserve fund. There will be no cost to town taxpayers who are not customers in the district, Ms. Dunbar said.

Construction will be along the roadside wherever possible, Ms. Dunbar said. The plan is to start from the corner where West Neck Drive makes a 90-degree turn from its east-west leg and continue to the south 1,400 feet.

There are 62 account holders in the district, she said. Not all account holders are contiguous to others.

Problems with antiquated pipes are especially severe in the section being repaired this fall, according to Ms. Dunbar. “We’ve had numerous problems with breaks and leaks, water on the road or water bubbling up in places,” she said.

New four-inch pipe has already been installed along the east/west portion of West Neck Road from new wells installed in 2003 on the Shelter Island Country Club golf course to the corner of Stearns Point Road and Shore Road. “Additional work will be done as repairs are necessary,” Ms. Dunbar said.