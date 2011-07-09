Weather: August 2011 and a hurricane

U.S. Cooperative Weather Station, Bridehampton, Long Island

As summer starts to leave us, we were plagued with a hurricane on the 28th. It was one that was not too severe, yet the electric was still off in many places on September 1. Some trees and many, many limbs were down throughout eastern Long Island.

The warmest day in August hit 88 degrees on the first and the eighth. It was in the 80s on 22 days. The coolest night dipped to 52 degree on the 12th.

Measurable rain fell on 10 days for a total of 4.19 inches. All summer vegetables have done excellently and are in quality and good amounts.

Our prevailing summer southwest wind was with us on 13 days during the past month.

Nine clear, 10 partly cloudy and 12 cloudy days were recorded.

Our past hurricane on the 28th could have been more severe but it stayed on its northward path and we were spared the true severity of its wind and high ocean. Some trees were down and many, many branches were torn off trees. There was high tidal water and some shore erosion but conditions were mild compared to the damage done during the path of some of our previous hurricanes.

Let’s hope that September can be as mild and storm-free as last year. With the slow but inevitable change that comes with time, we all hope the future years can be as mild and storm-free as the past 15. Our coming late summer days should be mild and clear. Yet in the long run, some of our heaviest rains have come in the month of September!