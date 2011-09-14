Volleyball: Another championship run begins

And so it begins. A new school year means new pencils and books, new hopes and dreams and a fresh start. Actually, for the Shelter Island girls’ volleyball team, their hopes and dreams aren’t entirely new: after their most successful year ever in 2010, the varsity team is focused on another run at the league championship along with the goal of going to the state tournament. The junior varsity is aiming for a repeat undefeated league schedule. Lofty goals? Absolutely. Realistic? Without a doubt.

The preseason began on Monday, August 29, also known as Clean-Up-From-Irene Day. Despite the fact that most athletes had no electricity at home, the enthusiastic crew of 19 volleyball players came to the 8 a.m. practice and played on the grass behind the school. Since then, both the varsity and JV squads have faced two opponents, winning each contest.

On September 8 the teams traveled to Greenport to face an improved Clipper team. The JV played first, unusual for volleyball. With 6 of the 10 athletes playing high school-level ball for the first time, there was a bit of hesitation on the court at times. However, plucky play, tough serves and nerves of steel allowed them to pull out a 25-13, 25-27 and 26-24 win.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Three of the new players are eighth graders who were pulled up to ensure we would be able to field both varsity and JV teams this year.

Margaret Michalak is athletic, with very good instincts. She will see most time as a middle or outside hitter. Kenna McCarthy is calm and focused on the court and is quickly adapting to the demanding role of setter. Kelly Colligan, distinctive in her bright green jersey, is the libero or defensive specialist. She roams the back row chasing down hard hits and serves, her energy and skill in direct opposition to her diminutive size.

In addition to the eighth graders, there are three other players who are playing high school ball for the first time. Taylor Rando, a quiet player who has good potential as a setter is the only freshman. Abbie Ross-Gates and Libby Liszanckie are sophomores, both playing after skipping last year’s season. Libby is almost brand new to the sport but she is daily improving her nascent skills with good humor.

Abbie will be distinctive on the court this year in her soft helmet, protection against further head injury after a serious bike-car collision this summer. She has amazed the coaches with a bona fide talent for setting, along with her running commentary, which keeps the entire team in smiles.

Sophomores Brianna Rietvelt, Logan Pendergrass, Samantha Capello and sisters MeMe and TiTi Lawrence all played at the JV level last fall. Most will split their time between JV and occasional varsity appearances to hone their skills for next year. Their leadership on the JV court is invaluable. Logan and TiTi both served well in the September 9 match against Center Moriches, scoring 6 and 5 aces apiece.

The squad won that match in a back and forth effort similar to the one in Greenport, with scores of 25-22, 24-26 and 25-20. Junior varsity coach Karen Gibbs laughed, “It’s just like last year. These girls make me sweat out each victory by having to go to a tiebreaker.” She said she was very encouraged by the growth of her players these first two weeks and looks forward to an exciting season.

VARSITY

Sophomore Erin Colligan has played two years of travel volleyball and her experience has earned her a starting spot on the varsity team as an outside hitter. Juniors Tara Sturges, Alexis Gibbs, Katy Binder, Jayme Clark and Morgan McCarthy are in their third year of high school volleyball. Most attended summer camps and played travel volleyball. Their increased confidence and skills are showing in the gym. Alexis has dramatically improved her defense, and her confidence in hitting a variety of fast sets opens up lots of options.

The goal of the team is to ratchet up the speed of their offense this year. Jayme and Tara are defensive specialists, charged with controlling the first contact with the ball so senior setter Haley Willumsen can run a varied and difficult-to-defend offense.

Kelsey McGayhey is the only other senior player on the team, although classmate Katie Olinkiewicz will once again be the team’s official scorekeeper. Haley and Kelsey’s quick and high-power setting/hitting combinations are a favorite among fans.

During the September 8 match against Greenport/Southold, that faster offense was on display. Despite showing a bit of inconsistency early on, the Indians swept the Clippers in convincing fashion, 25-20, 25-11, 25-15.

Along with Haley and Kelsey, Katy Binder was also selected captain, an acknowledgement of her steady, positive leadership on the court. She will play as the alternate setter and may occasionally see action as an outside hitter. Morgan McCarthy is capable of playing both middle and outside hitter and also has decent setting hands and a good blocking presence, which opens up the possibility of her playing on the right side. Her versatility will be extremely valuable to the team.

During the first home match on September 9, we put the team’s flexibility to the test. After winning the first two sets against Center Moriches 25-12 and 25-13, we switched the lineups. Kelsey was placed at opposite, a key position for a strong left-handed player. Katy switched to outside and Morgan stepped in as middle hitter. That challenge generated a lot of excitement and nearly half of the blue and gray’s points were scored on kills in this set. The Red Devils were handed a definitive, match-ending 25-10 loss.

As a coach, I was particularly thrilled to see the penultimate match point scored with a “double quick”: Alexis charged in for a fast set in front of Haley while Kelsey was a lightning-quick mirror image in back. It is a play I’ve dreamed of being able to run for several years. It worked to perfection and signaled that Shelter Island volleyball is pushing itself farther and faster than ever before. It’s going to be a fun season: reserve your spot in the new Shelter Island blue and gray bleachers today!