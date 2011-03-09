Video: Meet Town Board candidate Will Anderson
Republican candidate for Shelter Island Town Board Will Anderson talks about his reasons for running, his background and qualifications and some of the issues in one of five council candidate videos to be posted by the Reporter this summer and fall.
Two seats on the board are at stake in the Nov. 8 election, as well as the supervisor’s post.
Videos of the three supervisor candidates have also been posted and can be viewed under the video tab on our homepage.